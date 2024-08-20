Best MLB NRFYI/YRFI August 20: How You Should Bet Phillies vs. Braves on Tuesday
By Mark Wallis
Happy Tuesday to you all! I am running out of ways to try and describe just how out-of-whack this NRFI/YRFI market has been! August continues to be absolutely brutal on the NRFI's as they are now just 112-132 (45.90%) for the month of August.
With a full MLB 15 game slate on tap for tonight, not only can we be selective, we can embrace this trend of first inning runs. Before we embrace the change, there is one game that stands out featuring two premeire NRFI pitchers tonight.
I am focused on the Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves matchup tonight.
Talk about first inning domination, both starting pitchers, Renaldo Lopez (ATL) and Zack Wheeler (PHI), have a combined NRFI record of 38-5 on the season! That is an 88.37% trend that I will target every single day, regardless of the current environment!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves NRFI -120
As I mentioned, these starting pitchers are absolute NRFI machines this season. Lopez will open the game for Atlanta, and he comes into the game with a 18- NRFI record this season and is 9-1 at home.
He will be facing a tough task against this Philly lineup that is 61.67% NRFI on the road, although they are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games. Lopez has a first inning .143 OPP BA and a 0.70 WHIP in his 10 home starts this season.
The Phillies will have Zack Wheeler pitching in the bottom of the inning. Wheeler has an equally impressive 20-4 NRFI record this season and a 8-3 record on the road.
He will be pitching to an Atlanta team that just lost 3B Austin Riley for the next 6-to-8 weeks with a fractured hand, thereby a less threatening Braves lineup is the result. The Braves will be contending with Wheeler's first inning 0.91 WHIP vs opponents in his road starts.
Los Angeles Angels vs Kansas City Royals NRFI -120
The Royals will have Cole Ragans starting tonight's game against the Halos. Ragans has been sharp in the first inning, compiling a 19-6 NRFI record this season and is 10-4 at home. He will be facing an Angels team that has not scored a first inning run in their last 10 games and are 79.31% NRFI on the road this season.
The Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson, who will be loooking ot improve on his 16-8 NRFI record overall, and his 8-2 road record. Anderson will need to rely on his low first inning 23.08% Hit Rate and 1.10 WHIP to get through the inning unscathed.
Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Dodgers YRFI -110
The definition of insanity is to do the same thing again and again, expecting a different result. Well, I may be a little crazy, but I am not insane!
We have the Dodgers starting pitcher, Walker Buehler, who enters his fifth home start tonight with 5-4 NRFI record overall this season and a 3-1 NRFI record at home.
Seattle will have Bryce Miller, who is 20-4 NRFI this season and 8-3 on the road pitching in the bottom of the inning. So why I am expecting a run to be scored in this one?
Easy -- Buelher has a 2.00 first inning WHIP and a .353 OPP BA to match. Miller is not much better with a first inning WHIP of 1.45 and a .256 OPP BA. In his previous 11 road starts, MIller has allowed 11 first inning hits to the opposition, three of which were Home Runs.
Both the Dodgers and the Mariners are batting very well in the first inning, with the Mariners posting a .315 BA and a .442 wOBA when playing on the road over the last 30 days. The Dodgers are just as hot with a first inning .306 BA and a .434 wOBA at home over the same span.
