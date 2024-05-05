Best MLB Player Prop - MJ Melendez for Texas Rangers vs Kansas City Royals
By Mark Wallis
In this American League matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals, I am targeting a player who has been having issues at the plate. The Royals, third place in the Central Division, and will be hosting the Rangers, who are currently in second place in the West Division.
This will be the rubber match of the series with the Rangers coming off a 15-4 win last night. The Royals are the slight home underdog for this game. Instead of playing a side, I am taking a player prop that has hit in none of the last 10 games.
Texas Rangers vs Kansas City Royals Odds, Spread, Total
Texas Rangers vs Kansas City Royals Prediction and Pick
I am targeting MJ Melendez today. Melendez has been struggling at the plate and will be facing Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray.
Gray has been solid in his six starts this season, in his 32.2 innings pitched he has accumulated 35 strikeouts for an above-league average K-BB% of 17.52%. He is averaging just over 5 innings per start while allowing an average of 4.7 hits/start.
Melendez has not fared so well recently. In his last 10 games, he has managed to get a hit in just one of those games. He has gone hitless in 12 of his last 15 games as well. Melendez is batting .173 overall on the season, and that drops to .162 when facing right-handed pitching. He has also been pinch-hit in the last four Royals games, effectively limiting the number of opportunities he has to swing the bat!
PICK: Kansas City Royals MJ Melendez u0.5 Hits +150
