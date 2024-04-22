Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Alec Bohm, Brice Turang on Monday
Alec Bohm and Brice Turang are trending in different directions of late, but these two stats show why they're worth betting on this afternoon.
After taking the weekend off following a pair of losses on Thursday, we’re back at it for this 11-game Monday slate of MLB games. We tried to do a little too much to close out last week, but we’re flushing that away to start this week.
For our two plays of the day, we’re looking at Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies and Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers. We have some strong matchups to target here, and the prices are too good to pass up.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 27-20-0 (+8.91 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Alec Bohm O0.5 RBIs (+165) - .75 Units BetMGM
- Brice Turang O0.5 Stolen Bases (+290) - .5 Units FanDuel
Alec Bohm O0.5 RBIs (+165) BetMGM
The first play of the day is going to be looking at Bohm to drive in a run. Over the last week, Bohm is tied for the league-lead with 8 RBIs, and he’s not just driving in runs with sacrifice flys. He is fifth in the MLB with a 1.342 OPS over that same span.
He’s batting .421 over that span with eight hits, and, on the year, he’s batting .429 with runners in scoring position. In clutch situations this year, Bohm has been coming through for the Phillies very often.
On the bump for the Cincinnati Reds is third-year man Hunter Greene. Greene has settled in a bit since getting knocked around his rookie season, but he still gets lit up from time to time. He throws his four-seam fastball and slider more than 90 percent of the time. Bohm is second on the team in Run Value against both 4SFB and slider.
I like him to get at least one run across the plate today.
Brice Turang O0.5 Stolen Bases (+290) FanDuel
Our second play of the day is one that the odds were too good to ignore for Turang. Turang is tied for the league-lead with 10 stolen bases, and he’s racked up three over the last week despite cooling off a bit at the plate. On the year, Turang is batting .367 against RHP, and all 10 of his stolen bases have come against righties.
For the Pittsburgh Pirates, they have rookie sensation Jared Jones on the mound. Jones has yet to allow a stolen base this year, and he’s been strong against lefties. However, I think that’s baked into the price. Behind the dish for the Pirates is Henry Davis.
The second-year catcher has been searching for his footing this year at the plate and on the field, and he hasn’t quite found it. In 16 games as a catcher, Davis has allowed all 10 stolen bases attempted against him despite facing, on average, the seventh-slowest runner. Turang has incredible speed, and, if he can get on just once, I think he’ll be on the move.
