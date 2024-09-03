Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Colton Cowser, Ramon Laureano on Monday
To start our week off on a strong note, we’re going back to the Baltimore Orioles with Colton Cowser getting the nod here. For our second play, we’re going to a new face from a familiar team as we’re heading towards the Atlanta Braves with veteran outfielder Ramon Laureano receiving the call.
Well, for whatever reason, Adley Rutschman didn’t start for the Orioles on Friday, so the play voided, but we got an easy win from Jhonkensy Noel against the Pittsburgh Pirates when he hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Teams are getting weird with their lineup decisions as the year is winding down, so feel free to wait until lineups are announced to lock some of these plays in.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 76-85-5 (+18.14 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Colton Cowser O0.5 RBIs (+170) - .75 Units Bet365
- Ramon Laureano 3+ Total Bases (+260) - .50 Units DraftKings
Colton Cowser O0.5 RBIs (+170) Bet365
We’ve targeted Cowser two different times this season, and he’s given us wins in both of his appearances. The Orioles are playing the Chicago White Sox tonight as they look to rack up their third straight win. Cowser has been one of the Orioles’ better performers as of late, but that’s due more to the struggles of his teammates. He has a .785 OPS over the last week, which is third on the team over that stretch. On the year against right-handed pitching, he’s batting .250 with a .808 OPS. He’s also hit 16 of his 20 home runs off of them, and 34 of his 43 extra-base hits have come against righties while batting just .237 and .679 against lefties.
The White Sox are sending righty Nick Nastrini to the mound for tonight’s game. The rookie has been about even in terms of average against righties and lefties with righties batting .230 and lefties at .233. However, the numbers are different when you factor in OPS. Righties have an OPS of .759 against him while that number jumps to .924 for lefties. He’s allowed 18 walks to left-handed batters in 61 plate appearances compared to eight walks in 83 appearances for righties. The four batters that are expected to bat in front of Cowser have an average on-base percentage against right-handed pitchers of .328. This is a great spot for Cowser to drive in a run at this price.
Ramon Laureano 3+ Total Bases (+260) DraftKings
Our second play of the day is taking a look at a Brave that we haven’t looked at this year with Ramon coming up to the plate. The veteran right-hander struggled to start the year with the Cleveland Guardians, but he has been thriving since arriving in Atlanta. His slashline went from .143/.265/.229 up to .297/.331/.507, and his OPS shot up nearly 400 points from .494 to .838. Over the last week, he’s batting .350, and he’s thrived against lefties this year with a .308 average and .909 OPS compared to his .208 and .608 marks against righties.
Kyle Freeland is expected to start tonight’s series for the Colorado Rockies. Freeland has struggled this year with a 5.51 ERA over 16 starts, and he’s gotten hit rather hard by righties. Lefties have been held to .261 and .672 OPS marks against him, but righties are batting .300 with .855 to go along with it. All 14 of his home runs allowed have gone to righties, and, while Coors isn’t the most pitcher-friendly field, he’s been worse on the road with a .341 average and .975 OPS away from home. This is just a recipe for disaster waiting to happen.
