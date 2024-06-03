Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Jake Fraley, Jesse Winker on Monday
We’re going back to the way we started last week with a pair of lesser known guys getting the nod in this one. Our first target is going to be Jake Fraley of the Cincinnati Reds with Jesse Winker of the Washington Nationals getting the second nod.
We ended the week on a pair of losses. Lane Thomas hit a single in his first at bat of the game, and he couldn’t get anything else rolling over the rest of the game. Meanwhile, Yordan Alvarez hit a double in the first inning, but he went 0-for-2 later in the game with runners in scoring position.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 51-44-1 (+17.30 units)
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Jake Fraley O0.5 RBIs (+165) - .75 Units Bet365
- Jesse Winker O0.5 Stolen Bases (+880) - .25 Units FanDuel
Jake Fraley O0.5 RBIs (+165) Bet365
Our first play of the day is looking at one of the later games on the slate for Fraley. Over the last week, Fraley is tied for 13th in the league with a .389 batting average. Over that span, he has just one RBI to go with his seven hits, but that’s been due to the struggles of the guys in front of him more than it has been his fault. I think that luck should change for the entire team today in a strong matchup.
On the mound for the Colorado Rockies is going to be right-hander Ryan Feltner. Feltner is sporting a 1-4 record with a 5.46 ERA through 11 starts. Over his 11 starts, Feltner has allowed 36 earned runs this year, including three or more in six of his last eight starts. Additionally working in favor of Fraley today are the splits against lefties this year. Feltner is allowing lefties to hit .312 to go with a .857 OPS while righties are batting .278 with a .753 OPS. Fraley is a lefty, and the first three batters projected to be ahead of him in the lineup are also. Fraley just needs one opportunity to cash this play.
Jesse Winker O0.5 Stolen Bases (+880) FanDuel
Alright, this is far and away the longest odds bet we’ve ever played in this column, and I don’t know the next time that we’ll come close to this either for Winker. Over the last week, Winker is tied for the league lead with four stolen bases. On the year, he has 10 stolen bases, and he’s only been caught twice. This play was due to a couple of factors. One is the price, and the other is the matchup that he’s seeing.
The New York Mets are sending Tylor Megill to the mound today. Megill has been absolutely lights out through three starts, despite his 0-2 record. He’s allowed just three earned runs through five starts, and he’s allowed only 10 hits in 16 innings. However, he has allowed four stolen bases thus far. For his career, he’s often been worse against lefties compared to righties with a .290 batting average to go with a .853 OPS while righties are batting .236 with a .677 OPS. If Winker can find a way on base, this price is too good to pass up in this matchup.
