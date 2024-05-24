Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Kerry Carpenter, Bobby Witt Jr. on Friday
It’s another day of doubling up on hitting props. We’re heading to the mitten state to find Kerry Carpenter of the Detroit Tigers for our first play. Our second play is in the direction of one of the brightest young stars in baseball with the Kansas City Royals in Bobby Witt Jr.
The sweep train had to come to an end at some point, but we still managed to split and make a little profit yesterday thanks to the sacrifice fly from Marcell Ozuna. Elly De La Cruz went to the plate five times, and he struck out in four of those trips while hitting a double in the other appearance. It just wasn’t his day at the dish.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 48-39-1 (+16.44 units)
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Kerry Carpenter O0.5 RBIs (+160) - .75 Units Bet365
- Bobby Witt Jr. 3+ Total Bases (+175) - .75 FanDuel
Kerry Carpenter O0.5 RBIs (+160) Bet365
Our first play of the day is targeting a guy that’s been hitting the ball exceptionally well over the last week in a great matchup. Carpenter is just inside the top 20 for OPS over the last week, and he’s buoyed himself with a solid .300 batting average overall. Carpenter has been the definition of a platoon hitter for Detroit. He’s batting .301 with 137 plate appearances against righties, and he’s seen just 17 plate appearances against lefties this year, where he’s batting .067.
On the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays today is Alek Manoah, who is coming off his best start since April of last season. Manoah gave up just one hit in seven innings of work, but he still hasn’t shown the consistency we saw from him two years ago when he was an All Star and finished third in Cy Young voting.
On the year, he’s been great vs. RHB with a .037 batting average allowed with a .249 OPS, but it’s been mixed results vs. LHB. Lefties are hitting .256 with a .797 OPS, and they have all three of the home runs he’s allowed. There are some hot hitters in this Detroit lineup, and I think Carpenter finds a way to drive at least one of them in.
Bobby Witt Jr. 3+ Total Bases (+175) DraftKings
We got ourselves into trouble with this market yesterday, but this price is too good to ignore for a guy with Witt’s speed. Over the last week, Witt is eighth in baseball in OPS at 1.324, and he’s batting an impressive .417 as well. Of his 10 hits, seven of them have gone for extra bases, and he’s hit this line in three of his last four games.
While the Rays’ field isn’t the most conducive towards extra-base hits, it is in the top 10 for the likelihood of triples over the last three years. Bobby has the speed to take advantage of just one of those shots to the gap.
The Rays are expected to start Shawn Armstrong in today’s game, but Tyler Alexander is the guy that should get the majority of the work.
In his career, Witt is 3-of-5 with a double off of Alexander. Alexander has also struggled vs. RHB so far this year. Righties are batting .267 with a .809 OPS and eight of his 10 home runs allowed are to guys on that side of the plate. Meanwhile, lefties are hitting just .196 with a .588 OPS against him.
The matchup looks strong for Bobby, and we just need one ball in a gap to bring this one home.
