Best MLB Prop Bets for Athletics vs. Yankees: The Stro-Show is Live on Tuesday Night
Expect Stroman to dominate against a struggling Athletics lineup.
Tonight in MLB action, the Oakland Athletics head into game 2 of their series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, fresh off a 2-0 victory in yesterday's matchup.
With both teams experiencing offensive struggles lately, today's game sets up a pitcher's duel, promising some potentially lucrative opportunities for bettors.
I've found two sports that I love for tonight's action, taking advantage of the favorable matchups the pitchers are likely to encounter. Let's break down my bets, and win some money!
Best Prop Bets for Athletics vs. Yankees
- Marcus Stroman OVER 17.5 Pitching Outs
- Paul Blackburn OVER 15.5 Pitching Outs
Marcus Stroman OVER 17.5 Pitching Outs
Stroman has proved to be a workhouse this season, demonstrating strong stamina and performance in recent outings, successfully pitching 6.0+ innings in two out of his four starts, each with 95+ pitches thrown. This indicates he can handle a substantial workload, which should allow him to reach a high pitch count and clear this line comfortably.
Additionally, the Athletics’ recent struggles against right-handed pitchers bolster the case for Stroman. Over the last two weeks, Oakland has ranked in the bottom six of major offensive categories against righties, including batting average, runs per game, and on-base percentage. This level of performance suggests that their lineup doesn’t pose a significant challenge for Stroman, allowing him to pitch deeper into the game.
Furthermore, Stroman’s previous encounter with the Athletics last year, where he pitched 6 innings, provides a precedent indicating his ability to manage this lineup effectively.
I love Stroman in this spot tonight to give us at least 6 innings, due to his volume and efficiency in such a favorable matchup. The Athletics can’t handle the Stro-Show, and he’s gonna cash us out in a big way!
Paul Blackburn OVER 15.5 Pitching Outs
Blackburn has been one of the most underrated pitchers this year, and the value on this spot tonight is crazy. He has gone over this line in all four starts, averaging 6.1 innings pitched at around 90 pitchers per game. This showcases his ability to stay in the game long, and effectively manage his pitch count.
Furthermore, Blackburn’s impressive stats, including a low 1.08 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, indicate his efficiency and effectiveness on the mound, making it challenging for opponents to score against him. The Yankees’ current form plays into Blackburn’s strengths, as they’ve been struggling offensively. In their last three games, they rank sixth in strikeouts, last in batting average, and have the sixth fewest walks. This trend benefits an efficient pitcher like Blackburn, who excels at controlling the game.
Moreover, having not pitched since April 17th, Blackburn will be rested, likely giving him a solid leash to pitch deep into the game.
Considering his proven track record this season of handling 6+ innings per start, the line of 5.1 innings set for today is way too conservative. At odds of +130, the value on Blackburn to surpass this line against a slumping Yankees lineup looks too good not to bet, and I’m hammering this spot tonight without a doubt.