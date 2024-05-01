Best MLB Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Mets: Shota Brings the Heat on Wednesday Night
Expect Imanaga to continue his dominant form on the mound against New York.
Happy Shota Imanaga bump day everyone!
In Wednesday night MLB action, the Chicago Cubs head to Citi Field for the third installment of their four-game series against the New York Mets.
The series is tied with each team claiming a victory; the Cubs won the opener 3-1, while the Mets bounced back with a 4-2 win last night.
Imanaga will take the mound for the Cubs tonight, aiming to build on the promising start to his MLB career, and tip the series balance in Chicago's favor.
I won't hide it, I'm a huge Shota fan. He's an electric player to watch, and he's been cashing me out since his debut.
Tonight, I'll be going right back to the Cubs' ace for my best bet of the day, so let's break down why, and win some money!
Best Prop Bet for Cubs vs. Mets
- Shota Imanaga OVER 4.5 Strikeouts
We’ve bet on Imanaga before, and I’m going right back to him again tonight. In his last start, we cashed on his line of over 6.5 strikeouts, so I have no idea where bookmakers got this line from, as it’s incredibly low, but we’ll happily take advantage.
Further, Imanaga has surpassed this line in three out of his five starts this season. The only times he did not, he missed narrowly by one strikeout, and two when he only pitched four innings following the delay against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Statistically, Imanaga has maintained a solid strikeout rate of 25% this season, reflecting his efficiency and effectiveness at the mound. This becomes particularly relevant against a Mets lineup that, although striking out at a relatively modest rate of 12% against left-handed pitching, hasn’t faced a pitcher of Imanaga’s caliber to this date.
The recent inclusion of Thomas Nido and J.D. Martinez to the Mets lineup, both of whom had strikeout rates of over 30% in 2023, further boosts the potential for strikeouts. Additionally, other key players like Pete Alonso, Brett Baty, and Brandon Nimmo, had strikeout rates exceeding 20% against left-handed pitchers last year, suggesting Imanaga should be able to exploit these weaknesses to rack up his K-count.
These players alone should be able to get Shota over this line tonight.
I have no idea why this line is so low, as Imanaga has been electric to start his MLB career. Whatever the case, I love this spot in this matchup, and have full confidence that Shota will cash us out again tonight!