Best MLB Prop Bets for Athletics vs. Yankees: Bronx Bombers Run Wood Out of New York
Expect Wood to struggle with the firepower of the Yankees' hitting on Thursday night.
Tonight in MLB action, the Oakland Athletics head to Yankee Stadium for a decisive showdown in the final game of their series against the New York Yankees.
With the Yankees currently leading the series 2-1, the stakes are high, and this game promises to be a crucial test for both teams, as they look to conclude their series on a high note.
The Athletics face an uphill battle tonight, particularly as starting pitcher Alex Wood has been struggling recently.
Given Wood's form, and the Yankees' potent lineup, expectations are high for New York to capitalize and put a significant number of runs on the board.
I've found my two best bets for tonight's action, so let's break them down, and win some money!
Best Prop Bets for Athletics vs. Yankees:
- Alex Wood OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed
- New York Yankees Team Total OVER 4.5
Alex Wood OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed
Not very often does a team face off against a pitcher with a 7.89 ERA, and the Yankees are getting a gift tonight with Wood on the mound. Wood has been one of the worst pitchers in the league of late, and even past the runs he’s giving up, he has gone over his hits line in five of his last five outings, showing how truly poor he has been performing. More tellingly, he has averaged 6.6 hits allowed over that span, suggesting a consistent vulnerability to opposing hitters.
The Yankee’s offense presents a particularly daunting challenge. They are ranked eighth in the league in wRC+, indicating they are significantly better than average at creating runs. Furthermore, their ranking of fifth in OBP highlights their proficiency at getting players on base.
Wood struggles every time he steps on the mound, and I don’t see any way he gets back on track on the road against a strong Yankees side tonight.
New York Yankees Team Total OVER 4.5
This play goes hand-in-hand with the previous, primarily targeting the struggles of the Athletics starting pitcher, Wood. As noted, Wood’s current season statistics, including a high ERA of 7.89 and a WHIP of 2.03, signal significant challenges in controlling opposing batters. Teams facing Wood have managed to get an average of nine men on base every four innings, suggesting that the Yankees will have numerous scoring opportunities throughout the game.
Additionally, the Yankees’ offensive momentum from last night, where they scored seven runs against the Athletics, further bolsters the case for another high-scoring performance tonight. Key players are showing strong form for the Yankees now; Aaron Judge notably hit a home run last night for what felt like the first time in forever, while the top of the order, Anthony Volpe and Juan Soto, are hitting .293 and .319 respectively. Their OBP (.369 and .431) are impressive and indicate a high likelihood of getting on base and generating runs.
Given these factors - the vulnerability of the Athletics’ starting pitcher and the current form and confidence of the Yankees’ batting lineup - I’m loving this spot for the Yankees to light up the Athletics tonight and clear this line early.