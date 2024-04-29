Best MLB Prop Bets for Braves vs. Mariners: Fried Stays Hot on Monday Night
Expect Fried to build off his complete game last outing with another dominant performance.
Tonight in MLB action, the Atlanta Braves head to T-Mobile Park to face off against the Seattle Mariners in an exciting first game of their three-game series.
This interleague clash promises to be action-packed, featuring two divison leaders battling for supremacy early in the season.
With Max Fried coming off a stellar complete game, the Braves' ace pitcher looks poised to dominate on the mound once again, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown in Seattle tonight.
With all of that in mind, I've found my best bet for this matchup, so let's break it down, start the new week off right, and win some money!
Best Prop Bet for Braves vs. Mariners
- Max Fried OVER 17.5 Pitcher Outs
I love this spot tonight for the Braves left hander, as Fried is finally starting to come into form.
In his last outing, he pitched a complete game shutout against the Miami Marlins, where he only allowed three hits and no earned runs, and tonight he gets a much weaker opponent in the Mariners.
The Mariners have struggled against left-handed pitching this season, posting the seventh lowest batting average (.212) and on-base percentage (.292) against LHP. Their low walk rate of 5.1% further indicates that they don’t often get on base against lefties, which works in Fried’s favor.
Comparing Fried to other left-handed pitchers who have recently faced the Mariners, both Andrew Heaney and Cory Abbott each managed six innings pitched. Of course, Fried has a far higher ceiling than both of the aforementioned pitchers.
Further, six of the last seven starting left-handed pitchers have at least entered the sixth inning against the Mariners, which means Fried should have little trouble racking up outs and going the distance tonight.
Moreover, the betting line of -165 for Fried to stay under 2.50 ERA tonight, and his historical performance showcasing that when he allows less than three runs he usually exceeds 17.5 pitchers outs, doing so in nine out of 10 games dating back to last season, underline his consistency and reliability.
Given the fact that Fried is starting to get hot, and the Mariners haven't been all that effective lately, I love this spot as my best bet of the day.