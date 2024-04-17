Best MLB Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Tigers: Skubal Delivers the Heat
Expect a pitchers duel on Wednesday afternoon.
The Texas Rangers are set to visit Comerica Park for a Wednesday afternoon MLB showdown against the Detroit Tigers.
The over/under for today's matchup is set at 6.5, the lowest of the entire slate. This suggests we should see a pitchers' duel between Tarik Skubal and Dane Dunning, that takes both starters deep into the game.
Both pitchers have shown form and consistency of late, which could lead to dominant performances on the mound, and that's where I see the most value in this matchup.
Let's break down my best bets for Rangers vs. Tigers and win some money!
Tarik Skubal OVER 6.5 Strikeouts
Historically, Skubal has proven to be a strikeout pitcher. No one’s saying he’s the best in the league, but he knows how to ring ‘em up and sit ‘em down. He has exceeded this line in 13 out of 18 games, dating back to last season, displaying his proficiency in accumulating strikeouts.
Skubal’s impressive strikeout rate of 30.8% this season, further supports his potential to achieve this line. This high strikeout rate, which is equally effective against both left and right-handed batters at 30%, suggests that regardless of the matchup, Skubal maintains his ability to retire batters via strikeouts.
Further, the Rangers have shown particular vulnerability against left-handed pitching this season, with a 24.7% strikeout rate against southpaws and a batting average of just .225, ranking 22nd in the league. Such statistics indicate that the Rangers’ lineup struggles more against left-handed pitchers, especially one of Skubal’s caliber, whom they have not faced this season.
With the Rangers’ susceptibility to strikeouts against left-handed pitching, paired with Skubal’s proven track record of high strikeout games and balanced dominance against both sides of the plate, I don’t see a way he doesn’t clear this line today.
Dane Dunning OVER 15.5 Pitching Outs
Dunning has proven reliable this season, exceeding this mark in two of his three starts. The only time he didn’t surpass 15.5 outs, he missed by just one, against a strong Houston Astros lineup. Luckily for Dunning, he gets the Tigers tonight, whose current offensive form plays right into his favor. There’s no hiding that the Tigers have been struggling, averaging only 2.2 runs over their last four games, and this lack of hitting strength should allow Dunning to pitch deeper into the game.
Moreover, Dunning’s performance in his two successful outings this season, where he achieved 20 and 19 outs respectively, indicates his capability to handle a lineup with less “firepower” like Detroit’s.
Considering the strategic aspect, the Rangers will likely aim to preserve their bullpen today, especially since rookie Jack Leiter is scheduled to start tomorrow, and may require more significant support.
All things considered, Dunning should pitch deep into this one and should have no problem clearing this line for the third time in four starts.