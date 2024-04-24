Best MLB Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Twins: Ryan Torches Chicago on Wednesday Night
Expect the Twins' ace to dominate against a struggling White Sox lineup.
In Wednesday night MLB action, the Chicago White Sox are set to take on the Minnesota Twins in a pivotal third game at Target Field.
The Twins, off to a mediocre season start, are looking to turn it around with a big series win against the White Sox. Holding a commanding 2-0 series lead after decisive victories of 7-0 and 6-5, Minnesota aim to clinch the series victory, and set themselves up for the sweep tomorrow afternoon.
With the spotlight on Joe Ryan, expectations are high for the Twins' starting pitcher to continue his success against a struggling White Sox lineup.
As the teams prepare to face off under the Minneapolis lights, my best bet for the action will be on Ryan to capitalize on his recent form and deliver another strong performance.
Let's break down my best bet and win some money!
Best Prop Bet for White Sox vs. Twins:
Joe Ryan OVER 6.5 Strikeouts
Ryan has made some beneficial adjustments to his pitching approach this year, which have significantly paid off, and the books haven't caught on yet, providing lines that are totally mispriced. This improvement is reflected in his 32.3% strikeout rate paired with a minimal 3.2% walk rate. His ability to efficiently dispatch batters is a key factor leading into this game.
Ryan has surpassed this strikeout line in half of his starts this season, with one miss attributed to facing the Detroit Tigers for the second time in a week, a scenario that typically favors hitters. Moreover, the White Sox have been struggling at the plate, boasting the worst team batting average at .179 and ranking ninth in most strikeouts against right-handed pitchers this year. These stats indicate a favorable matchup for Ryan, whose style should exploit the White Sox’s offensive vulnerabilities.
Further supporting the likelihood of a strong performance, the Twins used four bullpen arms in yesterday’s game, suggesting that Ryan may be leaned on to pitch deeper into today’s game, to give the bullpen some rest.
Additionally, he is heavily favored with odds of -200 to exceed 17.5 pitching outs. When he has accomplished this feat and recorded 18 outs or more, he is two for two on this line this season. Ryan’s performance at home also strengthens this bet, as he has surpassed the strikeout threshold in 13 of his last 16 home starts dating back to last season.
Ryan should have a field day tonight with a weak White Sox lineup at the plate, and I expect him to ring ‘em up and sit ‘em down way more than this line tonight. All we need is seven, and he did it both times against the White Sox last season, so let’s keep the streak rolling and win some money!