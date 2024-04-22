Best MLB Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Rays: Carpenter Stays Hot at the Plate
Expect the designated hitter to continue his seven-game hitting streak tonight against the Rays.
Tonight in MLB action, the Detroit Tigers head to Tropicana Field to start their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
This matchup promises excitement as both teams off to strong starts this season, look to establish momentum in the early part of thier series.
With the start of a series expected to be filled with strategic play and competitive baseball, I've found two spots tonight that look poised to cash.
Let's break down my best bets for tonight's game, and win some money!
Best Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Rays
- Kerry Carpenter OVER 0.5 Hits
- Tarik Skubal OVER 17.5 Pitching Outs
Kerry Carpenter OVER 0.5 Hits
Carpenter has proven to be one of the most consistent hitters in the league of late, as highlighted by his current seven-game hit streak. His timing and confidence at the plate has been exceptional in his recent performances, and he’s demonstrated he can make solid contact for the Tigers, time and time again.
Further reinforcing this positive outlook is Carpenter’s RBI performance, with a six-game streak indicating not just regular hits, but impactful ones, suggesting that he’s seeing the ball well and effectively driving in runs. This kind of momentum is significant, as he’s proven to be focused at the plate and able to deliver under pressure, enhancing his chances of getting at least a hit.
Additionally, Carpenter’s specific performance against the Rays’ pitcher Zack Littell, adds another layer of confidence. He has gone 1 for 3 against Littell, demonstrating his ability to successfully hit off this particular pitcher. This familiarity should prove to be advantageous, as Carpenter has already shown he can get it done against him.
Combining his recent hot streak with specific success against the pitcher he’s facing today, makes a compelling case for Carpenter to go over this line tonight. All he needs is one, and I’m confident he gets it done.
Tarik Skubal OVER 17.5 Pitching Outs
The Tigers have their ace on the mound today in Skubal, and I’m expecting him to go deep into this game in a favorable matchup against the Rays, who struggle against left-handed pitchers.
Skubal’s form this season supports this prediction, as he has exceeded this mark in three out of four starts, showcasing his capability to pitch deep into games.
Past their difficulties against left-handed pitching, the Rays’ offensive performance further bolsters this argument for an extended outing. They possess the 12th lowest on-base percentage (OBP) in the league, a metric that directly affects the number of pitches a pitcher throws.
Lower OBP typically means fewer base runners, which will help keep Skubal’s pitch count down, allowing him to last longer in the game.
Another significant factor is the strategic context of the game -- it’s the first in the series and Skubal is positioned as Detroit’s ace. The Tigers are likely to leverage this advantage by allowing him to shoulder a heavier load, aiming to preserve the bullpen arms for the remainder of the series.
This strategic intent should provide Skubal with a longer leash to work through any potential rough patches, giving him ample opportunity to achieve over 17.5 pitching outs.
Given Skubal’s abilities, paired with the matchup he gets on the mound tonight, he should have no problem going deep into this game, and cleaning this line with ease.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.