Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Aaron Nola in Favorable Spot, Fade Bryce Elder vs. Dodgers)
Breaking down the best MLB prop bets for the action on Saturday.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to wager on some Major League Baseball props on Saturday?
I have a trio of pitchers that I’m targeting in the prop market as the playoff races in the AL and NL heat up in the final month of the season.
Philadelphia Phillies star Aaron Nola is among the top players to consider today given how well he closed the month of August.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Dallas Keuchel UNDER 2.5 strikeouts
- Aaron Nola to record a win
- Bryce Elder OVER 2.5 earned runs allowed
Dallas Keuchel UNDER 2.5 strikeouts
Dallas Keuchel has cleared this line in back-to-back outings for the Minnesota Twins, including a game against the Texas Rangers, but I’m not sold on him doing it again on Saturday.
Texas is No. 3 in baseball in OPS against lefties this season, so Keuchel could end up getting chased early, and he has just six punchouts in 18.0 innings of work this season.
The veteran lefty has never really been an elite strikeout guy, and he’s missing bats even less in 2023. I’ll fade him here with a chance that he’s lifted early.
Aaron Nola to record a win
Philadelphia Phillies righty Aaron Nola is my favorite pitcher to record a win on Saturday since he usually pitches fairly deep into games and has a favorable matchup tonight.
Nola has pitched at least seven innings in back-to-back starts, allowing just two runs over the stretch. He’s also registered the win in three straight outings for the Phillies.
A big reason for that has been the team’s offense (No. 1 in OPS over the last 15 days), and the Phillies should tee off on the Milwaukee Brewers and Colin Rea (5.11 ERA) on Saturday.
I’d be shocked if Rea outduels Nola, so as long as the Philly offense comes through, Nola should be in line for a victory.
Bryce Elder OVER 2.5 earned runs allowed
Bryce Elder has struggled for the Atlanta Braves since the All-Star break, posting a 4.78 ERA in eight starts.
The righty has given up four or more runs in four of those eight outings, so I love an opportunity to get him at 2.5 earned runs against a top three offense in baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Oddsmakers expect this to be a high-scoring game with the total set at 10 runs, and I can’t trust Elder considering his control issues as of late (walking 12 batters in five Aug. starts).
