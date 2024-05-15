Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Back Marcus Stroman, Logan Webb on Wednesday)
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on some Major League Baseball props today?
You’ve come to the right place, as I have a trio of starting pitchers to take in the prop market on Wednesday, including a prop for Logan Webb in the marquee matchup of the night – the San Francisco Giants vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Betting on pitchers is certainly my favorite way to wager on baseball, so without further ado, here’s who to target on May 15:
Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 15
- Marcus Stroman OVER 15.5 Outs Recorded (+105)
- Michael King UNDER 7.5 Strikeouts (-140)
- Logan Webb OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-125)
Marcus Stroman OVER 15.5 Outs Recorded (+105)
New York Yankees starter Marcus Stroman hasn’t worked deep into games this season, but he may be undervalued at plus money to pitching 5.1 or more innings.
Stroman has gotten at least 16 outs in six of his eight starts, and while he hasn’t thrown 100 pitches in an outing this season, he’s been around 90-95 in just about all of them.
Wednesday’s opponent – the Minnesota Twins – won’t be the easiest matchup, but Stroman has been solid in 2024, posting a 3.80 ERA while leading the Yankees to a 5-3 record. I’d be surprised if he's chased early, especially since he still cleared this prop in his last start despite allowing nine hits.
Michael King UNDER 7.5 Strikeouts (-140)
Michael King has had some ups and downs for the San Diego Padres as a starter this season, posting a 3.67 ERA but a 5.05 Fielding Independent Pitching.
King has cleared 7.5 strikeouts just twice in nine outings (eight starts) and a major reason why is that he’s cleared 5.0 innings pitched just four times all season.
This is a favorable matchup for King since the Colorado Rockies are No. 4 in the league in K’s, but I don’t know if the righty stays in the game long enough to clear this number.
King ranks in just the 16th percentile in chase rate this season, and he’s relatively average when it comes to whiff percentage (68th percentile) and strikeout percentage (69th percentile). I think this number is a little too high for the Padres starter on Wednesday.
Logan Webb OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-125)
I’m going to take a shot on Logan Webb to have a bounce-back outing against the Dodgers after they torched him in 3.2 innings earlier this season.
Webb has struck out five or more batters in five of his nine starts this season, including the first meeting with Los Angeles.
He’s also found his putaway pitch more often as of late, entering this game after back-to-back outings with six strikeouts.
While Webb’s whiff percentage and strikeout percentage are way down in 2024, his chase rate is up in the 71st percentile. Hopefully, he can miss a few bats at home and send five Dodgers down via the strikeout.
