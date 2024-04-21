Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Bet on Aaron Nola, Jordan Hicks)
Breaking down the best prop bets for Major League Baseball on Sunday, April 21.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on the loaded Major League Baseball action on Sunday? Look no further, as there are plenty of ways to attack this slate in the prop market
This is certainly one of my favorite ways to bet on Major League Baseball, especially when it comes to betting on pitchers.
Here are three starters to target in various props on Sunday!
Best MLB Prop Bets for Sunday, April 21
- Jordan Hicks OVER 15.5 Outs Recorded
- Luis Gil OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed
- Aaron Nola UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed
Jordan Hicks OVER 15.5 Outs Recorded
Jordan Hicks has been terrific this season as a starter for the San Francisco Giants, posting a 1.57 ERA and 09.1 WHIP across four starts.
In two of those four starts, Hicks has pitched past the fifth inning, although he failed to do so in his last outing.
San Francisco hasn’t exactly stretched Hicks out all the way – he’s thrown 91 or fewer pitches in each game – but I can’t pass him up at plus money to work into the sixth inning on Sunday.
Luis Gil OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed
Luis Gil has pitched well for the New York Yankees this season, but he’s also been a walks machine.
Gil allowed seven free passes in his last start against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving him 14 walks in 14.0 innings pitched this season.
The young righty has hovered around five innings in every outing this season, so if he keeps up this current pace he’s looking at four or five walks on the ledger against Tampa Bay. The Rays have not walked a lot this season – 28th in baseball in walks drawn – but Gil’s control is too erratic to stay away from this prop.
Take the OVER until the young righty gets this walk count down.
Aaron Nola UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed
After a terrible first start in the 2024 season, Aaron Nola has settled down nicely for the Philadelphia Phillies, lowering his ERA to 3.47 and his WHIP to 1.24.
Now, he gets the ultimately “get-right” matchup with the Chicago White Sox, who rank dead last in Major League Baseball in OPS, hits and batting average.
Yet, Nola is projected to allow over 4.5 hits in this game.
Over his last three starts, Nola has given up just two, three and four hits in those matchups. I think he’s undervalued a bit against a Chicago team that simply lacks any firepower at the dish.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.