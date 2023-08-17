Best MLB prop bets today (Bet two star pitchers to record a win on Thursday)
George Kirby and Zac Gallen are primed to pick up wins on Thursday.
By Peter Dewey
Thursday’s Major League Baseball slate is a short one, but that doesn’t mean we can’t bet on some props.
I have two pitchers to target for Aug. 17, and they’re both pitching some of their best baseball of the season in the month of August.
Best MLB prop bets today
- Zac Gallen to record a win
- George Kirby to record a win
Zac Gallen to record a win
It may be a little risky to trust the Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen, but I’m willing to do it given the starting pitching matchup on Thursday.
The San Diego Padres have lefty Rich Hill (5.17 ERA) on the mound, and he’s allowed at least three runs in nine of his last 11 starts. That’s brutal.
D-Backs ace Zac Gallen should exit the game with a lead today if Hill struggles again, and Gallen has looked great this month, posting a 2.37 ERA in three starts. He’s earned the win in 12 of the 14 Arizona victories in his starts, and it’s because he consistently pitches into the sixth or seventh inning.
Gallen shut out San Diego over six frames in his last outing, so I won’t be shocked if he does it again on Thursday.
George Kirby to record a win
George Kirby has been terrific in his second Major League season, posting a 3.17 Fielding Independent Pitching to support his 3.11 ERA.
While he’s had a few outings where he’s struggled, he’s allowed three or fewer runs in 18 of his 23 starts in 2023.
This month has arguably been Kirby’s best of the season, which is impressive for a young pitcher who hasn’t thrown a ton of innings in his career. Kirby shut down the Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles in his last two starts, but he didn’t get a single run of support against the Orioles.
That should change on Thursday, which makes him a great bet to pick up a win.
Angel Zerpa (7.71 ERA) gets the start as an opener for the Kansas City Royals, and he will eventually give way to the team’s bullpen, which ranks 29th in baseball with a 5.24 ERA.
As long as the Mariners’ pen can hold up – which has struggled with lately – Kirby is a great bet to pick up a win in a game where Seattle is over a -200 favorite.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.