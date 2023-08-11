Best MLB prop bets today (Blake Snell bounces back, two others lefties to bet)
Blake Snell should bounce back against the struggling Diamondbacks.
By Peter Dewey
Friday night’s Major League Baseball action brings us a bunch of big games for the playoff push, and I have three starting pitchers that could present some value in the prop market.
They all happen to be lefties, including San Diego Padres ace Blake Snell, who has been lights out since the start of June.
Let’s break down each prop for Friday’s action:
Best MLB prop bets today
- Reid Detmers OVER 2.5 earned runs allowed (-125)
- Blake Snell UNDER 2.5 earned runs allowed (-150)
- Jesus Luzardo OVER 17.5 outs recorded (-120)
Reid Detmers OVER 2.5 earned runs allowed (-125)
Reid Detmers has been really struggling since July 1, and he’s a perfect fade candidate against the Houston Astros.
Reid Detmers’ stats since July 1
- 29.0 innings pitched
- 32 hits allowed
- 24 earned runs allowed
- 12 walks allowed
- 8 home runs allowed
- 37 strikeouts
- 7.45 ERA
- 5.95 FIP
- Angels record: 2-4
The Los Angeles Angels youngster is going to have a hard time against a Houston offense that is sixth in Major League Baseball in OPS against lefties.
Detmers has allowed four or more runs in three of his last five starts, so this is certainly achievable.
Blake Snell UNDER 2.5 earned runs allowed (-150)
Blake Snell allowed more than two earned runs in a start for the first time since May 19 in his last start, but I think he’s a prime bounce-back candidate against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The San Diego Padres lefty has been great since June, posting a 1.06 ERA in 12 starts. He’s in a favorable spot against a D-Backs offense that is 29th in OPS over the last 15 days and 19th against lefties all season.
It’s a little juicy, but Snell is one of my favorite pitchers to back on Friday.
Jesus Luzardo OVER 17.5 outs recorded (-120)
Jesus Luzardo gets a favorable matchup with the struggling New York Yankees on Friday, and he should be able to pitch deep into this game.
Luzardo has completed six innings of work in seven of his 11 starts since June 6, pitching to a 2.97 ERA over that stretch.
The Yankees are just 21st in the league in OPS this season, so Luzardo should be able to get through the lineup a few times unscathed. At anything under 18.5 outs, I think the OVER is the play for the Miami Marlins lefty.