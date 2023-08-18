Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Brayan Bello has dominated Yankees in 2023)
Brayan Bello is one of the best pitchers to take in the prop market on Friday.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on some props on Friday in Major League Baseball?
I have three plays that I love for the action on Aug. 18, including a prop for Boston Red Sox starter Brayan Bello against the New York Yankees.
Bello has dominated New York in 2023, but can he do it again tonight?
Let’s dive into the picks and the latest odds for them on Friday:
Best MLB prop bets today
- Joan Adon UNDER 5.5 hits allowed
- Brayan Bello OVER 17.5 outs recorded
- Los Angeles Dodgers-Miami Marlins NRFI
Joan Adon UNDER 5.5 hits allowed
Joan Adon has struggled in four outings for the Washington Nationals this season, allowing eight earned runs in 14.0 innings of work. However, he’s allowed three or fewer hits in each of those matchups.
A big reason why is that Adon has only pitched past the third inning once in his four outings. For him to go OVER this hits prop, he’s going to need to stay in the game much longer than that.
I’ll take a shot on the Nats having a quick hook with him again on Friday.
Brayan Bello OVER 17.5 outs recorded
Brayan Bello has made two starts against the New York Yankees this season, dominating them in both outings.
Against New York in 2023, Bello has allowed just seven hits and three earned runs in 14.0 innings of work. He’s pitched at least seven innings in each game.
There’s some value on Bello to get through six innings against a struggling Yankees offense, especially since he’s done it in 11 of his 14 starts since May 23.
Los Angeles Dodgers-Miami Marlins NRFI
Two solid starters are on the mound on Friday in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Miami Marlins matchup, and I think that is a sign to take the No Run First Inning.
Sandy Alcantara first inning stats: Alcantara has been great in the first frame in 2023, posting a 3.00 ERA. The Dodgers are the No. 2 team in terms of first inning runs scored this season, but I’ll take a shot on the former Cy Young award winner to record three outs before giving a run up.
Tony Gonsolin first inning stats: Gonsolin has a 2.84 ERA in the first inning this season, and he’s a huge value given Miami’s struggles in the first inning. The Marlins are 28th in runs per game in the first inning at 0.40.
If Alcantara can slow down the Dodgers, this should be a great NRFI bet.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.