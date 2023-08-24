Best MLB prop bets today (Brayan Bello, Jose Berrios are great targets on Thursday)
These two AL East starters are great prop targets on Thursday.
By Peter Dewey
With a shorter slate on Thursday in Major League Baseball, there are less starting pitchers to wager on in the prop market.
That hasn’t stopped me from finding my two favorite pitcher props for Thursday’s action, and they both happen to be for AL East starters.
Let’s break down the odds and these bets for Aug. 24:
Best MLB prop bets today
- Jose Berrios UNDER 2.5 earned runs allowed
- Brayan Bello UNDER 2.5 walks allowed
Jose Berrios UNDER 2.5 earned runs allowed
A little plus-money prop on Toronto Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios caught my eye against the Orioles.
Berrios tossed a gem in his lone outing against the Orioles this season, giving up just three hits and zero earned runs across 7.2 innings of work. It’s arguably his best outing of the season.
Now, the Jays righty is looking to bounce back from two rough starts to begin August, allowing seven runs across 10.0 innings of work. He did turn things around in his last outing, throwing 5.2 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up just one hit.
Baltimore is just 14th in Major League Baseball in OPS over the last 15 days, so I wouldn’t be shocked if Berrios can slow this young team down on Thursday.
Since July 1, Berrios has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his eight starts, posting a 2.60 ERA over that stretch. He’s undervalued in this matchup.
Brayan Bello UNDER 2.5 walks allowed
This is a crazy line for Boston Red Sox young starter Brayan Bello, as he’s allowed more than two walks in just two of his 21 appearances this season.
The last time Bello walked three or more batters in a game? June 8 against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings of one-run ball.
Houston isn’t elite at drawing walks, although it is in the top half of the league, averaging 3.38 walks per game (good for 11th in MLB).
Bello has walked at least two batters in four of his last six starts, but he’s tallied just nine total walks in eight starts since July 1.
I think this line is a massive value and that this prop should be set at 1.5 and not 2.5.
Thinking of tailing any of these prop picks?
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.