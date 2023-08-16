Best MLB prop bets today (Clayton Kershaw, Charlie Morton are among pitchers to bet)
Clayton Kershaw is one of the best pitchers to bet on in Wednesday's action.
By Peter Dewey
Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action is loaded with some great pitching matchups, and I have three starters I’m looking to target in the prop market.
Let’s just take a look at some of the starters on the mound today:
- Seattle Mariners: Luis Castillo
- Los Angeles Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw
- Houston Astros: Justin Verlander
- Toronto Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman
- Philadelphia Phillies: Aaron Nola
- San Diego Padres: Blake Snell
That’s a ton of high-profile starters, and one of them (Kershaw) has made Wednesday’s best prop bets:
Best MLB prop bets today
- Jesus Luzardo OVER 2.5 earned runs allowed
- Clayton Kershaw to record a win
- Charlie Morton OVER 15.5 outs recorded
Jesus Luzardo OVER 2.5 earned runs allowed
Jesus Luzardo has struggled as of late, and now the Miami Marlins lefty has a tough matchup against the Houston Astros.
The Astros are No. 6 in Major League Baseball in OPS against left-handed pitchers, and they may tee off on Luzardo.
Over his last three starts, Luzardo has allowed 15 earned runs, 22 hits and five homers in just 13.1 innings of work (10.13 ERA).
He’s set a career-high in innings pitched by more than 30, so it’s possible that he’s experiencing a little fatigue down the stretch of this season.
At plus money, this prop is a solid value on Wednesday night.
Clayton Kershaw to record a win
I think the Los Angeles Dodgers should dominate the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, so why not take Clayton Kershaw to record a win?
Since the start of June, Kershaw hasn’t allowed more than two runs in a start, posting a 1.18 ERA over that stretch. He now takes on a Milwaukee team that is 23rd in MLB in OPS against lefties.
On the other side, Wade Miley starts for the Brewers, and he has a FIP nearly two runs higher than his ERA. Plus, the Dodgers dominate lefties, ranking third in MLB in OPS against them.
Kershaw should keep things in check enough to earn a win tonight.
Charlie Morton OVER 15.5 outs recorded
Charlie Morton takes on the struggling New York Yankees with a chance to give the Atlanta Braves a sweep tonight.
Morton has failed to clear this line in his last two starts, but he’s pitched at least 5.1 innings in five of his eight outings since the start of July.
In his career against the Yankees, Morton is 4-3 with an ERA of 3.88 and 85 strikeouts in 62.2 innings of work. With New York falling off the face of the earth lately, Morton is a great bet tonight.
