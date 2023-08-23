Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale Among Pitchers to Target)
Clayton Kershaw is a great prop target on Wednesday.
By Peter Dewey
Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action gets off to an early start, but I’m focusing on some pitcher props for the later games on the slate.
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has a cupcake matchup against the Cleveland Guardians, who rank dead last in the league in OPS against lefties. He’s a great prop target, and there are two other well-known pitchers I’m eying as well.
Let’s break down these picks:
- Clayton Kershaw UNDER 4.5 hits allowed
- Luis Severino OVER 2.5 earned runs allowed
- Chris Sale OVER 14.5 outs recorded
Clayton Kershaw UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed
Kershaw has been solid since returning from the injured list, allowing just six hits and two earned runs across two starts.
Now, he faces the league’s worst team against left-handed pitching, which should lead to another strong game.
Kershaw has allowed less than four hits in his last three starts, and he’s posted a strong 1.02 WHIP on the season. He’s an easy pick for me against the Guardians’ struggling lineup.
Luis Severino OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
There may not be a worse starter in baseball right now than Luis Severino.
The New York Yankees right-hander enters this game with the Washington Nationals with a 7.98 ERA, allowing at least four runs in each of his last fours starts. He has an 11.08 ERA since the start of July, and the Yankees are just 1-7 in his eight starts over that stretch.
Maybe the Yankees pull Severino early and he doesn’t give up three runs, but he hasn’t achieved that since July 17.
I’ll gladly fade him again on Wednesday.
Chris Sale OVER 14.5 Outs Recorded
Boston Red Sox lefty Chris Sale has made two starts since returning from the injured list, failing to reach five innings in each of them.
I think he does tonight.
Sale has pitched at least 4.1 in each outing, despite being capped at 65 pitches. He was supposed to throw more pitches in his last start, but ended up getting pulled early against Washington.
The Sox have to stretch Sale out at some point, and I think if he comes closer to the 75-80 pitch mark he’s almost guaranteed to get through five frames. Houston has a great offense, but Sale has shown he can still be elite at times, posting a 3.39 FIP in 2023.
