Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Cash in on Cristian Javier's command issues)
It's the Sunday of the holiday weekend and we have little to bet on as it is, so let's sink deep into the MLB slate and wager on a couple of player props.
Now, let's dive into my picks.
MLB prop bets for Sunday, Sept. 3
- Jon Gray OVER 6.5 strikeouts (+115)
- Cristian Javier OVER 2.5 walks (-115)
Jon Gray OVER 6.5 strikeouts (+115)
The Twins may be winning games lately, but they've been striking out while they do. In fact, they have the highest strikeout rate in the American League since the All-Star break, striking out on 27.5% of their plate appearances.
Today, they face Jon Gray of the Rangers whose strikeout rate as a pitcher has gone significantly up since the halfway mark of the season, improving from 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in the first half to 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the second. The mix of those two factors spells a big day for Gray on the mound in the strikeout department.
Cristian Javier OVER 2.5 walks (-115)
The Yankees have done a fantastic job lately drawing walks. They're tied with the Dodgers for the best walk rate since the All-Star break, walking on 10.3% of their plate appearances.
Today, they'll face Cristian Javier of the Astros in this week's edition of Sunday Night Baseball. Javier has been having command issues lately, walking at least three batters in four of his last five starts. He's also coming off a performance where he walked six batters in just 4.0 innings against the Red Sox.
I don't think we'll sweat him walking at least three batters once again tonight.
