Best MLB prop bets today (Fade Framber Valdez, back Tyler Glasnow on Monday)
Breaking down the best MLB prop bets for the action on Monday, Aug. 14.
By Peter Dewey
Monday’s Major League Baseball action brings a shortened slate, but there are still plenty of prop bets to place – including three that I love for tonight’s action.
Per usual, I have a few pitching props to look at, but there is also one Yankees hitter that is worth fading against Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves.
Let’s break down each pick for this matchup:
Best MLB prop bets today
- Tyler Glasnow to record a win
- Framber Valdez over 2.5 earned runs allowed
- Oswaldo Cabrera under 0.5 hits
Tyler Glasnow to record a win
Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow makes his first start of the month on Monday night against the San Francisco Giants who have struggled mightily on offense as of late.
The Giants are 29th in OPS over their last 15 games, which is a bad sign considering how hot Glasnow has been as of late. The Rays righty has thrown at least seven innings in each of his last three starts, posting a 1.71 ERA in the process.
I’m going to bet on the Rays getting up while Glasnow is in the game so he can record the win, especially since I like the Rays to win this game anyway.
Framber Valdez over 2.5 earned runs allowed
Framber Valdez threw a no-hitter for the Houston Astros this month, but he’s struggled mightily outside of that.
Now, he has to take on a Miami Marlins team that ranks No. 4 in the Majors in OPS against left-handed pitchers this season.
Valdez has allowed at least four runs in five of his last seven starts, dating back to late June. In the month of July, he posted a 7.29 ERA.
As much as I expect him to turn things around this season, this may not be the right matchup to bet on that.
Oswaldo Cabrera under 0.5 hits
New York Yankees utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera has struggled mightily this season, especially against left-handed pitching.
Cabrera is hitting .202 overall and .188 against lefties, and now he has to take on a great lefty in Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried.
Since being recalled in August, Cabrera has appeared in four games, hitting in just two of those matchups and going 1-for-8.
I’m not sure he lasts for the entire game if the Yanks need offense, and I’m going to fade him at plus money.
