Best MLB prop bets today (Freddy Peralta, Framber Valdez are great strikeout targets)
Breaking down the best MLB prop bets for the action on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
By Peter Dewey
There are several strong pitching matchups in Major League Baseball on Tuesday night, but I have two strikeout props that I love for today’s slate.
Let’s dive into the picks for Tuesday, Aug. 1:
Best MLB prop bets today
- Freddy Peralta OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+100)
- Framber Valdez OVER 4.5 strikeouts (-165)
- Arizona Diamondbacks-San Francisco Giants NRFI (-145)
Freddy Peralta OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+100)
Freddy Peralta has a tough matchup to rack up strikeouts on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, who are second in the league in strikeouts per game at just 7.07.
However, Peralta has been red hot for the Milwaukee Brewers, and I expect him to clear his relatively low strikeout prop in this game.
Peralta has cleared this in four of his last five starts, punching out 13 batters in his last game. He averages 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings this season, and he ranks in the 90th percentile in whiff percentage and 80th percentile in strikeout percentage.
I’ll trust Peralta to stay hot in this matchup against an average Washington lineup, even if the team is great at avoiding strikeouts.
Framber Valdez OVER 4.5 strikeouts (-165)
Houston Astros lefty Framber Valdez has had a rough month, but he should bounce back against the Cleveland Guardians, who are 28th in the league in OPS against lefties.
Valdez has picked up at least five punchouts in 12 of his last 14 starts, although he’s failed to get past it in his last two.
The Guardians average the fewest strikeouts per game in the 2023 season, but their struggles against lefties gives me confidence that Valdez can clear this prop on Tuesday.
Arizona Diamondbacks-San Francisco Giants NRFI (-145)
The San Francisco Giants and Alex Cobb take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen in what should be a solid matchup.
I love the NRFI in this game since Gallen is one of the best pitchers in the first inning this season. The D-Backs righty has an ERA of 1.64 in the first inning, giving up just four earned runs all season.
Meanwhile, Cobb has looked good in July, allowing one or fewer runs in three of his last four starts.
Given the pitching matchup, I think we’ll see six outs before a run on Tuesday night.
