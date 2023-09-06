Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Freddy Peralta, Joe Ryan Among Starters to Trust on Wednesday)
Breaking down the best Major League Baseball prop bets for Wednesday.
By Peter Dewey
Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action kicks off early with the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates facing off at 12:35 p.m. EST.
Freddy Peralta gets the ball for the Brew Crew in that game, and I think he’s one of the best targets in the prop market for today’s action.
The righty is one of three pitchers that I have plays for, as we have a full day – literally – of baseball to wager on.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Joe Ryan UNDER 2.5 earned runs allowed
- Clarke Schmidt OVER 15.5 outs recorded
- Freddy Peralta OVER 7.5 strikeouts
Joe Ryan UNDER 2.5 earned runs allowed
Minnesota Twins righty Joe Ryan has been one of the team’s better pitchers this season, and he has a favorable – and familiar – matchup on Wednesday afternoon.
Ryan comes into this game with a 4.20 ERA, mainly because of a rough month of July (6.39 ERA in five starts), but he started September with a gem. Ryan went six innings and allowed just one run to the Texans Rangers back on Sept. 1.
Now, he takes on a Cleveland Guardians team that he’s held to two runs across six innings in each of his outings against them this season.
That would hit this prop for us, and I think the Guardians offense is one we should be fading. Cleveland ranks 29th in OPS and 23rd in runs scored over the last 30 days, so I don’t expect a ton of fireworks against Ryan.
Clarke Schmidt OVER 15.5 outs recorded
The New York Yankees are all but done in the playoff race in the AL, but they still have a reason to keep playing, as some of their young players have stuck out over the last few weeks.
New York is hoping starter Clarke Schmidt will join that group, as he’s been solid in 2023 – posting a 4.56 ERA and 2.46 FIP in 28 appearances.
Over the last month, the Yankees have looked to extend Schmidt a bit, allowing him to throw 94-plus pitches in each of his last three starts. Prior to that, Schmidt had thrown 94 or more pitches just three other times all season.
As a result, Schmidt has cleared 15.5 outs recorded in three of his last five starts. New York needs to allow him to see the order a third time to see if he can be a top-line starter, and why wouldn’t it do that tonight against Detroit?
The Detroit Tigers did get three runs off of Schmidt in his last outing, but the team is 29th in both runs scored and OPS this season. I’ll trust the Yankees righty to have a strong outing.
Freddy Peralta OVER 7.5 strikeouts
I mentioned that Peralta is one of my favorite picks, and it comes in his strikeout prop.
Peralta is set at 7.5 punch outs on Wednesday, which I think is a huge value given his recent success. The Brewers righty has 11, nine and 10 strikeouts in his last three starts, and he punched out eight and nine Pirates in his two outings against them in 2023.
Pittsburgh ranks 21st in baseball in strikeouts per game this season (8.80), so I expect Peralta to continue racking up the K’s in this one.
