Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Freddy Peralta, Justin Verlander Among Pitchers to Bet on Friday)
Freddy Peralta may be undervalued in this prop on Friday night.
By Peter Dewey
Happy Friday, MLB prop bettors!
There are plenty of aces on the mound on Friday, so why not wager on a few of them in the prop market? Just look at some of the names going on Friday night:
- Tyler Glasnow
- Justin Verlander
- Max Scherzer
- Joe Ryan
- Zack Wheeler
- Freddy Peralta
- Logan Gilbert
- Mitch Keller
- Max Fried
- Julio Urias
Those are some great names to pull from, and three of them have made my favorite picks for tonight.
Whether you want to tail today’s prop picks or fade them, make sure to do so at DraftKings Sportsbook! New users who sign up with the link below will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game – including one of these prop picks.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Justin Verlander to record a win
- Freddy Peralta OVER 15.5 outs recorded
- Julio Urias OVER 2.5 earned runs allowed
Justin Verlander to record a win
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has dominated the New York Yankees this season, and in previous seasons, and I expect him to do so again tonight.
New York has really struggled at the dish this season, and Verlander has held the Yankees to just two runs over 13.0 innings of work.
The Yankees have Carlos Rodon on the mound, and the team is just 1-7 in his eight starts, including an outing where he allowed five runs in 2.2 innings to the Astros.
I expect Houston to jump all over Rodon, setting Verlander up to notch another win. His teams (Houston and the New York Mets) are a combined 9-2 in his last 11 starts, and he’s posted a sub-3.00 ERA over that stretch.
Freddy Peralta OVER 15.5 outs recorded
Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddy Peralta is undervalued in the betting market on Friday – even though he’s facing a tough Philadelphia Phillies offense.
Peralta is 11-8 with a 3.95 ERA and 3.86 FIP this season, and he had a great month of August. In five starts, Peralta cleared this outs recorded prop in each matchup, racking up five wins and 46 punch outs while posting a 2.10 ERA.
That’s pretty dominant, and I think he’ll be able to get through 5.1 innings to clear this prop on Friday. In 25 starts, Peralta has recorded at least 16 outs 19 times.
Julio Urias OVER 2.5 earned runs allowed
I have to fade Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.
Urias allowed six runs in his last outing, and the Dodgers are now taking on the No. 1 offense against left-handed pitchers in the Atlanta Braves.
This season, Urias has a 4.41 ERA and 4.43 FIP, pitching much worse than he did in 2022. I think he will struggle with an elite Atlanta offense that put up eight runs on the Dodgers last night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.