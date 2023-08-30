Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Gerrit Cole Has Chance to Solidify Cy Young Case)
Gerrit Cole has a very favorable matchup on Wednesday night.
By Peter Dewey
Major League Baseball has a bunch of teams on travel days on Thursday, which means there’s a major split between afternoon and night games on Wednesday night.
So, I’m breaking down my prop plays for Wednesday’s action strictly for this evening’s slate, focusing on New York Yankees ace, Gerrit Cole.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Brandon Pfaadt OVER 4.5 strikeouts
- Gerrit Cole OVER 7.5 strikeouts
Brandon Pfaadt OVER 4.5 strikeouts
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a good spot to sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks, but I’m not out on Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt in this game.
The rookie hasn’t been great in 2023, but he’s posted a 3.03 ERA in five starts this month, striking out at least five batters in each of those games. That includes a matchup with the Dodgers where he only lasted 4.2 innings.
The Dodgers are 13th in the league in strikeouts per game, but at plus money this feels like a spot where Pfaadt is being a little undervalued. The rookie has a ton of movement on his pitches, ranking in the 89th percentile in fastball spin this season.
I don’t hate taking him to rack up the K’s, even if you think the Dodgers end up winning.
Gerrit Cole OVER 7.5 strikeouts
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has been one of the few bright spots for the team in the 2023 season, and he has a chance to shut down a Detroit team that couldn’t hit Luis Severino earlier in this series.
Cole punched out 11 batters in his last outing and has cleared this line in four of his last eight games. While it’s not a lock that he goes over that number, Cole does get the benefit of facing a team that averages over nine punch outs per game this season.
The Yankees are pretty much done in the playoff race, but every start counts for Cole if he wants to capture the AL Cy Young. I think he mows down a feeble Detroit offense tonight.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.