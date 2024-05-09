Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (How to Bet Hunter Greene, Marcus Stroman on Thursday)
By Peter Dewey
With just seven Major League Baseball games in action on Thursday, there are way fewer props to take, but I have three players that I’m targeting for this slate on May 9.
New York Yankees starter Marcus Stroman and Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene are both on my short list of pitchers to wager on tonight, and we’re going a different direction with our third prop, taking a home run pick for one Kansas City Royals infielder.
Can we cash in on some favorable odds for these props?
Here’s a breakdown of each pick for Thursday’s games:
Best MLB Prop Bets for Thursday, May 9
- Marcus Stroman OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed
- Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run
- Hunter Greene OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded
Marcus Stroman OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed
Stroman has been solid in 2024, posting a 2-1 record and 3.41 ERA across seven starts (the Yankees are 5-2 in those games).
However, he’s struggled a bit with his control, walking 20 batters in seven starts, nearly an average of three walks per game. He’s plus money to finish with three or more walks against the Houston Astros, who rank in the bottom 10 in the league in walks drawn per game this season.
While Stroman had just two walks in his first start of the season against Houston, he has not been sharp as of late, walking five batters in both of his last two outings.
Even if the veteran right-hander turns things around tonight, three walks isn’t out of the question. In seven starts in 2024, Stroman has cleared this prop three times, walking at least two batters on five occasions.
Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run
Kansas City star Bobby Witt Jr. has five homers on the season, and he’s posted an impressive .327/.394/.571 slash line in 2024.
He’s taking on Los Angeles Angels lefty Reid Detmers on Thursday night, who allowed three homers in his last outing and has given up five in his last three starts.
For his career, Witt has a higher slugging percentage (.485) against left-handed pitching, and there’s a chance he could also get to this Angels bullpen, which ranks 28th in Major League Baseball in ERA this season.
Witt has a 1.275 OPS over the last seven days, homering once (last night against the Milwaukee Brewers). Don’t be shocked if he goes yard in a favorable matchup on Thursday.
Hunter Greene OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded
Greene has posted a 3.12 ERA and 3.04 Fielding Independent Pitching this season, yet the Reds are 1-6 in his seven starts.
Brutal.
The young righty has pitched deep into games, completing at least six innings in four of his seven starts, and he threw 5.2 innings (17 outs) in his last outing. I don’t mind taking a shot on his outs recorded prop against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.
A huge reason why is Green’s usage. The Reds have allowed him to throw 98 or more pitches in every start, including three starts where he’s cracked triple digits. Greene has also kept his walks down – for the most part – in 2024, allowing just 16 free passes in 40.1 innings of work.
If he can keep this Arizona offense in check, I expect the Reds to continue to give him the long leash that he’s deserved with this strong start to the season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
