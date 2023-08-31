Best MLB Prop Bets Today (How to bet Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuña Jr. in NL MVP Showdown)
Best props for the top three National League MVP candidates in Game 1 between the Braves and Dodgers.
By Josh Yourish
There is a National League MVP Showdown in LA tonight.
All the stars will be out when the Atlanta Braves take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. That’s the game of the night, so that’s where my props are going to come from as we get a potential NLCS preview with Spencer Strider on the mound against Lance Lynn. The bigger showdown is the MVP battle between Mookie Betts, the new favorite, and Ronald Acuña Jr.
Let’s get into the props for tonight.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run +360
- Ronald Acuña Jr. OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
- Freddie Freeman OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+125)
Mookie Betts To Hit a Home Run +360
Mookie is the best hitter in baseball this month. He has a 1.308 OPS and nine home runs in August with 11 walks and even three steals. He has a .512 OBP and is hitting with ridiculous power. He’s going to hit 40 home runs from the leadoff spot which is absolutely insane and I think he hits one in a huge game tonight.
Ronald Acuña Jr. OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
Acuña Jr. hasn’t been quite as hot as Mookie. He’s tailed off a bit which is why Mookie is the favorite for MVP now. In August Acuña Jr. has a .960 OPS and is hitting .339, but it’s a down month for him. That’s how good he’s been this year. He only has five home runs this month, but has been leaning into his speed and contact side with 10 steals and two triples.
Freddie Freeman OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+125)
It’s not just a two-horse race for MVP in the National League. Freddie is hanging around and with a strong finish to the season he could absolutely win the award. For as great as Mookie has been in August, Freeman has been almost as good. He has a 1.052 OPS which is sixth in the MLB this month. He only has four home runs, but is hitting .375 with a .427 OBP and league best 16 doubles. That’s five more than anyone else this month.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change