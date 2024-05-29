Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Jose Ramirez, Luis Gil Primed for Big Performances)
By Peter Dewey
There are several ways to attack the MLB prop market on Wednesday, and in rare fashion, I’m actually going to take a hitter prop tonight.
That’s not the only play of the day, as there are two starting pitchers that also caught my eye.
With yet another huge slate thanks to a doubleheader between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers, let’s get everyone off on the right foot with some Wednesday props!
Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 29
- Seth Lugo UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-140)
- Luis Gil OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-125)
- Jose Ramirez OVER 2.5 Hits, Runs and RBIs (-145)
Seth Lugo UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-140)
Kansas City Royals starter Seth Lugo has been lights out in 2024, posting a 1.74 ERA in 11 starts.
He’s allowed more than two earned runs in just one outing (against the Baltimore Orioles on April 21), making him a great value to go UNDER his earned runs prop against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.
The Twins were stymied by Lugo in his season debut, mustering just two hits and no runs in six innings against him.
Lugo has an impressive 0.97 WHIP in 2024, and he’s made six consecutive starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed. Trust him to get the job done again against a division rival.
Luis Gil OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-125)
New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil is quickly putting himself in the conversation for the AL Rookie of the Year.
Gil has a 2.11 ERA and 2.93 Fielding Independent Pitching on the season, striking out 70 batters in 55.1 innings of work.
Over his last five starts (all in May), Gil has allowed just 12 total hits. Simply put, he’s been lights out, and the Yankees are 8-2 in his starts this season.
However, I’m focusing on the youngster’s strikeouts prop in this one, as he’s set at just 6.5 against a Los Angeles Angels team that is 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game, averaging 8.7 this season.
Gil has cleared 6.5 punchouts in back-to-back starts, racking up 22 K’s in 12.1 innings. If he keeps working deeper into games, I love the Yankees righty to pick up seven or more punchouts in this one.
Entering this start, Gil ranks in the 90th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 83rd percentile in whiff percentage.
Jose Ramirez OVER 2.5 Hits, Runs and RBIs (-145)
Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez is hitting .328 against left-handed pitching this season, putting him in a prime spot to dominate against Colorado Rockies lefty Ty Blach.
Ramirez comes into this game with 16 home runs in the 2024 campaign, and he’s dominated Colorado in this series, tallying four hits, five runs scored and four runs batted in across two games, clearing this prop in each of them.
Blach is a favorable pitcher for Ramirez to face, as he’s posted a 4.55 ERA on the season and allowed three home runs in his last three starts.
I wouldn't be shocked to see the Guardians star stay hot at the plate on Wednesday night.
