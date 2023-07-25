Best MLB prop bets today (Justin Verlander, Blake Snell primed for strong starts)
Breaking down the best prop bets in Major League Baseball on Tuesday, July 25.
By Peter Dewey
There are some terrific pitching matchups in Major League Baseball on Tuesday, July 25, so why not take advantage of them in the prop market?
Yesterday, I hit one of my two favorite prop plays, and I’m actually going back to the NRFI in the Minnesota Twins-Seattle Mariners matchup.
Let’s dive into Tuesday’s picks:
Best MLB prop bets today
- Justin Verlander UNDER 2.5 earned runs allowed (-125)
- Blake Snell OVER 17.5 outs recorded (-135)
- Seattle Mariners-Minnesota Twins NRFI (-130)
Justin Verlander UNDER 2.5 earned runs allowed (-125)
Justin Verlander gets a second chance to dominate the New York Yankees in the Subway Series on Tuesday night. He faced the Yankees back on June 14 and allowed just one run on three hits across six innings of work.
Since the start of July, the Mets are 3-1 in Verlander’s four starts. Over that stretch he’s been great, throwing 26.0 innings and allowing just six earned runs – good for a 2.08 ERA and 3.44 FIP.
The former Cy Young award winner is finding his stride, and I expect him to slow down a Yankees offense that is just 22nd in OPS this season.
Blake Snell OVER 17.5 outs recorded (-135)
Blake Snell has been elite this season for the San Diego Padres – posting a 2.67 ERA.
He’s thrown at least six innings in six of his last nine starts since the beginning of June, pitching to a 0.69 ERA over that stretch.
The Pittsburgh Pirates are 18th in the league in OPS against lefties, and I think that Snell is due for some positive regression in the innings pitched area after only getting through five in three of his last four outings.
Seattle Mariners-Minnesota Twins NRFI (-135)
George Kirby is one of the best pitchers in the first inning this season, which is a great sign for the Mariners side of this NRFI.
Kirby has 1.89 first inning ERA in 19 starts this season, holding opponents to just four runs and a .169 batting average.
He’s opposed by Pablo Lopez, who has a much worse first inning ERA (4.95) in the first inning, but things have changed as of late.
Our own Josh Yourish pointed out that Lopez has allowed just one first inning run in nine starts since the beginning of June.
With that in mind, I’ll roll with the NRFI here.
