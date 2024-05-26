Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Keep Fading Reid Detmers, Patrick Corbin on Sunday)
By Peter Dewey
Is there a better way to bet on baseball than dabbling in a few prop bets on Sunday?
It’s certainly one of my favorite ways to bet, especially when there are a few specific players that are either ice cold – or red hot – at this point in the season.
Aaron Judge, who seemingly hits a home run every night these days, is one of those players, and I have a pick for him against the San Diego Padres this afternoon.
Plus, there are a couple of pitching props that are too good to pass up for this loaded weekend slate. Let’s break all of these plays down:
Best MLB Prop Bets for Sunday, May 26
- Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-105)
- Reid Detmers OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-135)
- Patrick Corbin OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-105)
Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-105)
Has there been a hotter hitter in baseball than Judge?
The Yankees slugger has homered in four straight games, and he’s moved his batting average to .280 on the season after entering May at the Mendoza Line.
Judge is slashing .390 over the month of May with a 1.489 OPS, insane numbers to keep up for this long of a stretch. He’s a great bet to pick up multiple bases once again against the struggling Joe Musgrove (1.52 WHIP, 6.14 ERA).
Reid Detmers OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-135)
Los Angeles Angels starter Reid Detmers has been a nightmare over his last six starts.
Not only has Detmers led the Angels to a 1-5 record in those games, but he’s allowed at least four earned runs in each of them, moving his ERA from 1.19 to 5.80 in the process.
Yikes.
I don’t expect Detmers to have much success on Sunday against a Cleveland Guardians lineup that is No. 2 in Major League Baseball in OPS against left-handed pitching. Go ahead and fade Detmers in just about any prop on Sunday.
Patrick Corbin OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-105)
Washington Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin has been a fade candidate for years, and he’s one of my favorite targets on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.
Corbin has made 10 starts this season, allowing six or more hits in nine of them, yet he’s nearly at plus money to do so on Sunday. Why?
Seattle is just 21st in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching, but I can’t pass up the value on Corbin, who has a 1.76 WHIP and 6.29 ERA on the season. The Nats seem content with letting him go into games and get shelled (he’s pitched five or more innings in eight starts), so I expect nothing less against the Mariners on Sunday.
