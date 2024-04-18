Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Christian Walker, Jack Leiter)
Looking at the best MLB prop bets to consider for Thursday.
Here are some Major League Baseball prop bets to consider for Thursday’s limited slate.
Griffin Canning UNDER 17.5 Outs Recorded
Canning has had a rough start to his season, going 0-2 with a 9.88 ERA over his first three stars. Tampa Bay is 13th in the majors in team batting average against right-handed hitters at .240 and could knock around the Angels’ starter Thursday afternoon.
Canning is averaging just 13.6 recorded outs this season and has yet to go beyond five innings. Tampa Bay’s lineup has limited experience against Canning, who has given up 21 hits in 13 ⅔ innings this season and has struggled to keep his pitch count under control. Take Tampa Bay to knock him out of the game prior to six full innings.
Christian Walker OVER 1.5 Total Bases
Walker has gone three consecutive games without a hit with an 0-for-11 mark during that span. However, he has a great chance to turn that around when the Diamondbacks open a series on the road against the San Francisco Giants.
Walker has still reached base four times over three consecutive hitless outings via walks and has a great track record against San Francisco starter Logan Webb. Against the right-hander, Walker is 6-for-17 with a pair of doubles and has walked four times. Webb has worked six-plus innings in three of his four starts, but has allowed 28 hits in 23 ⅔ innings. Walker bounces back on Thursday.
Jack Leiter To Record A Win (+270 DraftKings)
Taking a risk on a nice +270 payout for Leiter to earn a win in his Major League debut. Leiter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, opens his career against one of the worst offenses in baseball.
Detroit is 27th in the majors in team batting average (.208) and eighth in the league in strikeouts (133). What makes this bet attractive is the Rangers’ offense getting a chance to open up a lead against Detroit starter Kenta Maeda. The Rangers are 10th in baseball in runs per game (4.95) and fourth in batting average (.267). The Texas lineup is collectively hitting .297 lifetime against Maeda, who has a 6.00 ERA in three starts, which were against the three worst offenses in baseball (Oakland, Chicago White Sox and Minnesota).
