Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Gio Urshela, Willy Adames)
Taking a look at some prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s Major League Baseball slate.
Every Major League Baseball team will take the field on Tuesday. Here are some prop bets to consider for Tuesday's loaded slate.
Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Gio Urshela OVER 1.5 Total Bases
- Brayan Bello UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts
- Willy Adames To Record An RBI
Gio Urshela OVER 1.5 total bases
Pittsburgh Pirates’ left-hander Martin Perez has been able to get out of danger in his first two outings of 2024, posting a 2.45 ERA over 11 innings. However, Perez is giving up over one hit per inning and will face a Tigers’ lineup that has hurt him in the past.
In two starts last season against Detroit, Perez gave up 11 hits in 10 ⅔ innings of work. Urshela, a lifetime .288 hitter against lefties, is off to a terrific start this season (10-for-27) and has collected at least one hit in six of the last seven games.
In his career against Perez, Urshela is 8-for-18 with three extra-base hits.
Brayan Bello UNDER 4.5 strikeouts
Look for a nice plus-money payout with this wager as Bello faces a potent Baltimore offense Tuesday night. Bello posted just a 7.6 K/9 rate last season (down from 8.6 as a rookie in 2022) and has struck out just eight batters in 10 innings of work this season over two starts.
Bello has been roughed up by the Orioles in two career starts (5.23 ERA) and has gone just five innings in each start this season. He’ll face a Baltimore lineup that has struck out the fewest amount of times this season (64).
Lifetime, Bello has whiffed just eight batters in 35 plate appearances against the Baltimore lineup, which is hitting .258 collectively against the right-hander.
Willy Adames To Record An RBI
Cincinnati right-hander Frankie Montas has been excellent to the start of his Reds tenure (2-0, 0.77 ERA) and will face a Milwaukee lineup Tuesday that doesn’t have a lot of history against him.
The one player who does is Adames, from his days in the American League with Tampa Bay. In six career plate appearances against Montas, Adames is 3-for-5 with two extra-base hits (double, home run) and three RBIs.
Adames has enjoyed his travels in the NL Central since being acquired by Milwaukee, especially at Great American Ball Park. Adames is a .272 hitter at the Reds’ home venue with 15 RBIs in 22 games. Adames has knocked in a run in four of his nine games this season and would’ve had an RBI in the first game of this series Monday had his home run to right field not been robbed by Cincinnati outfielder Stuart Fairchild.
