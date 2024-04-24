Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Jordan Montgomery, Spencer Turnbull)
Looking at the best prop bets to consider in Major League Baseball for Wednesday, April 24
Major League Baseball’s regular season is in full swing and the daily grind of betting on the diamond continues on Wednesday. Here are some of the prop bets to consider when locking in your wagers.
- Jordan Montgomery OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded
- Blake Snell UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts
- Spencer Turnbull UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Jordan Montgomery OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded
Montgomery returns to face his former team after making 12 starts for the Cardinals from 2022-2023. Montgomery made his Arizona debut on Friday, tossing six innings of four-hit, one-run ball in a blowout win over the San Francisco Giants.
Montgomery now faces a St. Louis lineup that is 29th in baseball in hitting against left-handed pitching with a collective .185 batting average vs. southpaws.
Only the Chicago White Sox (.179) are worse. Take Montgomery to have another strong outing against a Cardinals’ offense that has scored two runs or less in three of the last five games.
Blake Snell UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts
Now to a team that has hit left-handers well this season. The New York Mets are seventh in baseball in hitting left-handed pitching this season (.270) and will face San Francisco starter Blake Snell on Wednesday.
Snell has not been able to recapture the magic that made him the National League’s Cy Young Award winner with the Padres last season. In three starts as a San Francisco Giant, Snell is 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA. Snell has failed to go over this strikeout number in each outing this season with a season-high of just five strikeouts in a loss to Washington April 8.
Not only do the Mets hit left-handers well, they also put the ball in play. New York has struck out just 34 times against lefties this season, the third-fewest in the majors.
Spencer Turnbull UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
The Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds will engage in a projected pitchers’ duel on Wednesday evening between Turnball and Nick Lodolo. Both pitchers have been excellent this season but we’re focusing on the Philadelphia right-hander in this matchup.
Turnbull is 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA this season and has allowed zero earned runs in three of his four starts. Turnbull is coming off a seven-inning shutout of the White Sox and has a nice track record against Cincinnati. Members of the Reds’ lineup are hitting just .143 collectively against the veteran hurler and Turnbull already has a stellar outing against the Reds on his 2024 resume. Turnbull opened the year with five innings of three-hit baseball in a win over Cincinnati April 2, surrendering just one earned run and striking out seven with no walks.
