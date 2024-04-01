Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Matt Olson, Juan Soto)
Looking at some prop bets to attack on Monday’s Major League Baseball slate.
Twenty-eight of 30 Major League Baseball teams will hit the diamond on Monday.
Here are some prop bets to consider for Monday’s slate.
- Matt Olson To Record 2+ Bases
- Triston McKenzie UNDER 15.5 outs
- Juan Soto To Hit A Home Run
Matt Olson To Record 2+ Bases (+100 FanDuel)
Olson is coming off a three-strikeout performance (0-for-4) in Sunday’s road loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. In the opening two contests of the series, though, Olson collected four extra-base hits with three doubles on Opening Day and a solo homer in Saturday’s win.
Atlanta now heads to Chicago to face the lowly White Sox, which were swept by the Detroit Tigers over the weekend. Better yet, Atlanta gets the backend of a sup-par starting rotation, beginning with Chris Fixen, who had a collective 6.86 ERA last season between two teams (Seattle, Colorado).
Fixen has only faced five batters projected to be in the Atlanta lineup Monday afternoon, and Olson has crushed him in his career. The two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner is 5-for-15 lifetime off Fixen with a pair of doubles. Look for Olson to rebound after going hitless on Sunday.
Triston McKenzie UNDER 15.5 outs (-180 DraftKings)
McKenzie was a rising star on the mound looking to break out last season before a pair of injuries caused him to make just four starts (0-3, 5.06 ERA) in 2023. McKenzie now heads to the bump for the first time in 2024 looking to start a strong comeback season. However, first-year manager Stephen Vogt could have McKenzie on a short leash this early in the season.
In four spring training starts, McKenzie averaged just 3.2 innings of work (11 outs). Now, he faces a Seattle squad that was top-half of the league last season in batting average and runs per game. Plus, McKenzie is 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in three career starts against the Mariners.
Juan Soto To Hit A Home Run (+390 FanDuel)
Juan Soto’s start in pinstripes has been fantastic. Over a four-game sweep of the Houston Astros, the three-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger combined to go 9-for-17 (.529) and hit a crucial homer in the seventh inning of Saturday’s win.
The Yankees open up a series in the desert against the reigning National League-champion Diamondbacks Monday and Soto has a nice track record against Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson when both players were in the NL West.
In five games, Soto is 3-for-11, with all three hits going for extra bases, including a pair of homers. It’s worth the plus-money payout to take a shot on Soto to go yard Monday, though you could also look at a Soto to record an RBI (+125 FanDuel) or to record 2+ bases (-105 FanDuel), as well.
