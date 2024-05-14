Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Reese Olson)
With a doubleheader on the menu, there are 16 games in a loaded Major League Baseball slate on Tuesday.
Here are some prop bets to consider when locking in your MLB wagers today.
Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Reese Olson UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Marcell Ozuna To Record an RBI
- Cal Quantrill OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-130 DraftKings)
Reese Olson UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-160 DraftKings)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Don’t let Olson’s 0-4 record fool you. The 24-year-old right-hander has posted an impressive 2.52 ERA and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of seven starts this season.
Since being roughed up for six earned over 4 1 ⁄ 3 innings in a loss to Pittsburgh April 8, Olson has gone under this earned run total in five consecutive outings, though he’s been racking solid run support behind him. Olson has even surrendered three hits or less in three consecutive outings and he’ll face a Marlins’ offense that ranks 22nd in the majors in team batting average and 24th in runs scored.
Want a better payout? Olson is +126 on FanDuel Sportsbook to go OVER 17.5 recorded outs. He’s pitched six-plus innings in three of his last five starts.
Marcell Ozuna To Record an RBI (+115 FanDuel)
Ozuna is the odds-on favorite to knock in a run in Tuesday night’s matchup against the Chicago Cubs and for good reason.
Atlanta ranks No. 6 in baseball in team on-base percentage and has done a great job setting the table for Ozuna to drive in runs from the 3-spot in the lineup. Ozuna has a league-high 40 RBI and is second in baseball with 12 homers. Ozuna has knocked in eight runs over the last seven games and has a nice track record against Chicago starter Jameston Taillon, going 5-for-15 with a double and three RBI.
Cal Quantrill OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-130 DraftKings)
Quantrill has turned around his early-season struggles. In his first two starts, Quantrill had given up nine earned runs over just nine innings but has found his groove, shrinking his ERA to 3.94 over his last six outings.
Quantrill has gone six-plus innings (18-plus outs) in five of his last six starts and has been dominant in two outings this month, going 2-0 with just one earned run on eight hits over 13 ⅔ innings.
Quantrill has fared well against his former team. With Cleveland in 2022, Quantrill had two starts against San Diego, going 1-0 with three earned runs allowed over 13 innings. The Padres’ lineup has a collective .217 lifetime average against Quantrill. Look for him to stay hot on Tuesday.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.