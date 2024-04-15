Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Seth Lugo, Willy Adames)
Looking at the best prop bets to attack in Monday’s MLB slate.
Every team in Major League Baseball is on the diamond Monday. Here are some prop bets to consider for the loaded slate.
Seth Lugo UNDER 2.5 earned runs
In his first season in Kansas City, the veteran right-hander has helped fuel the Royals hot start (10-6) to the season. In three starts, Lugo is 2-0 with an impressive 1.45 ERA. He has gone under this earned-run total in all three outings.
On the bright side for this bet, Lugo faces a punchless Chicago White Sox lineup that has scored two runs or fewer in nine times in 15 games. Lugo twirled 6 ⅔ innings of one-run ball in a win over Chicago April 4. The White Sox lineup has hit a collective .212 against Lugo (5-for-33) and is 29th in the majors in team batting average (.200).
Willy Adames To Record An RBI
The Brewers’ lineup does not have a great track record against San Diego starter Joe Musgrove (.119), but Adames has been on fire with eight hits and five RBI in his last three games.
Musgrove has been knocked around to start 2024, giving up four or more earned runs in three of four starts. The Brewers have been one of the best offenses in baseball so far this season, ranking second in the league in on-base percentage (.358) and team batting average (.290). Look for the top of the Milwaukee order to set the table and Adames to deliver.
Luis Gil OVER 5.5 strikeouts
One of the best comeback stories in baseball essentially missing the last two seasons (he made one start in 2022), Gil has put up impressive punch out numbers in two starts despite not making it out of the fifth inning.
In nine innings on the bump, Gill has whiffed 14 batters and eclipsed this number in each outing, most recently striking out eight against the Blue Jays on April 7. That day, Gil surrendered just two hits in 4 ⅓ innings of work. He continues to impress on the mound against a Toronto offense that is 23rd in team batting average.
