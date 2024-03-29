Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Spencer Strider, Eugenio Suarez)
Looking at the best prop bets to attack for Friday’s MLB slate.
Baseball returned in a big way this week and we pick up right where we left off with a 10-game slate starting this afternoon in Queens.
Here are some prop bets to consider on the diamond for Friday.
- Spencer Strider OVER 8.5 strikeouts
- New York Mets Team Total UNDER 3.5 runs
- Eugenio Suarez OVER 0.5 hits
Spencer Strider OVER 8.5 Strikeouts
Yes, trust in the MLB’s reigning strikeout leader to rack up Ks in his first start of the 2024 season. Strider, who finished fourth in the NL Cy Young Award voting last year, topped Major League Baseball in K/9 rate (13.55) in 2023 and loves to feast on the Phillies.
In seven career starts against Philadelphia, Strider has eclipsed this strikeout number six consecutive times (he fanned six in his first-ever start against the Phillies in 2022). He racked up 38 strikeouts in four starts against Philadelphia last season. Take him to mow down the Phillies lineup in a projected pitchers’ duel with Zack Wheeler on Friday.
New York Mets Team Total UNDER 3.5 Runs
Speaking of painting corners, that’s exactly what Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddy Peralta did last season, racking up a career-high 210 strikeouts over 30 (also a career-high) starts.
Peralta dominated the Mets with six shutout innings in his lone appearance against New York last season, striking out seven and permitting just three hits.
Look for him to have a hot start to the season in Friday’s matinee against a Mets’ offense that was the second-worst in the National League (26th overall) in team batting average last season (.238) and 20th overall in runs scored. Outside of Harrison Bader (4-of-16), no Mets’ player in the lineup has sniffed success against Peralta, who should start strong on Opening Day before turning it over to one of the best bullpens in baseball.
Eugenio Suarez OVER 0.5 hits (-160 FanDuel)
Venture out to Chase Field this morning and you still might find the Arizona Diamondbacks spraying the ball over the field against Colorado pitching. Arizona collected 18 hits in its 16-1 beatdown of the Rockies on Thursday and are heavy favorites to take Game 2 of the series Friday night.
Colorado starter Cal Quantrill has a 6.00 ERA in four career starts against the Diamondbacks and Suarez has had the most success off the right-hander, going 5-for-12, including a 4-for-6 performance last season when both players were in the American League. Suarez got his Diamondbacks tenure off to a hot start in yesterday’s win, going 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs. He has a great spot Friday to stay hot.
