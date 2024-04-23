Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Tanner Houck, Patrick Corbin)
Looking at the best Major League Baseball prop bets to attack on Tuesday, April 23.
Every Major League Baseball team is back in action on Tuesday. Here are some prop bets to consider when locking in wagers for a loaded slate.
- Tanner Houck OVER 4.5 Strikeouts
- Patrick Corbin OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed
- Steven Matz UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded
Tanner Houck OVER 4.5 Strikeouts
Just six days ago, Houck twirled a gem with a complete-game, three-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over the Guardians at Fenway Park. He didn’t issue a walk and struck out nine in that matchup. Houck is averaging over a strikeout per inning (28 in 26 ⅔ innings) in four starts this season and has eclipsed this number three times.
Houck is averaging seven strikeouts per start this season and he’ll face a Cleveland lineup that is collectively hitting .200 against him (10-for-50) with 11 strikeouts and just a .216 on-base percentage. Houck goes over this low total again Tuesday afternoon.
Patrick Corbin OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed
This seems like another puzzling low total as Corbin has been knocked around for multiple seasons at this point and 2024 is no different. Corbin has allowed 36 hits in just 22 ⅓ innings on the mound this season and has given up at least seven hits in every outing.
Corbin faces the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second time in a week. On April 16, Corbin gave up nine hits and five earned runs over 6 ⅓ innings in a 6-2 loss on the west coast. There’s no reason to believe Corbin turns around his season-long struggles against a Dodgers’ lineup that is hitting .280 collectively against him with plenty of experience (60-for-214).
Steven Matz UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded
Matz has gone over five innings just once in four starts this season, recording 16 outs in his first start of the season in a no-decision against the Dodgers. Matz hasn’t recorded over 15 outs in three consecutive outings, recently getting knocked around by the Oakland Athletics’ struggling offense for five earned runs on seven hits over five frames.
Matz has plenty of experience against Arizona’s lineup, which has hit him well. The Diamondbacks’ lineup has a collective .311 average against Matz. Arizona is the No. 1 hitting team (.312 batting average) against left-handed pitching this season. Look for them to knock Matz out of this start in five innings or less.
