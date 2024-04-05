Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Tarik Skubal)
Here are some prop bets to consider for Friday’s Major League Baseball slate.
After a limited slate of games in Major League Baseball yesterday, the majority of teams are back on the diamond Friday.
Here are some prop bets to consider for today’s slate.
- Tarik Skubal OVER 7.5 Strikeouts
- Kyle Hendricks UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts
- Austin Riley OVER 1.5 Bases
Tarik Skubal OVER 7.5 strikeouts
This is a great matchup for Skubal and a good spot overall for the left-hander to pitch deep into Friday’s matchup. Detroit is coming off a doubleheader in New York where it used nine pitchers over a split with the Mets.
Skubal has had seven days rest since dominating the White Sox with six shutout innings on Opening Day and can help rest the bullpen with a long outing with Detroit set to play five games in the next five days. The matchup is good given the Oakland A’s lineup that is hitting a collective .202 in seven games this season and ranks seventh in the league in strikeouts (70).
Oakland’s lineup doesn’t have a good track record against Skubal, either. He’s 3-2 all-time vs. the A’s with a 1.91 ERA and has gone over this strikeout total in two of his last three starts. Oakland’s current lineup is 5-for-29 against Skubal with 16 strikeouts.
Kyle Hendricks UNDER 3.5 strikeouts
Hendricks is one of the craftiest pitchers in baseball and relies on location rather than power to put away hitters. He also pitches to contact, which led to a career-low 4.9 K/9 rate last season. Hendricks has had plenty of experience against the Los Angeles lineup he’ll face Friday afternoon and has gone over this strikeout total just twice in six career starts against the Dodgers.
Overall, the LA lineup is hitting .328 against Hendricks with six extra-base hits, five walks and just seven strikeouts.
Austin Riley Over 1.5 Bases
Arizona Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry didn’t get his 2024 campaign on the right track, giving up five earned on six hits over four innings of work in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on March 30.
Henry now has to go on the road and face one of the league’s best offenses as Atlanta is hitting .298 as a team (No. 1 in the majors) through five games this season.
Targeting Riley in this matchup given his history against southpaws. A lifetime .290 hitter against lefties, Riley had a .578 slugging percentage and .941 OPS against left-handers last season. He’s already had a nice start to this season, going 2-for-6 with a pair of doubles against lefties. He adds to that on Friday.
