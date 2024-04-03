Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Tim Anderson)
Looking at the best prop bets to attack in Major League Baseball for Wednesday.
The daily grind of Major League Baseball betting continues with every team in action in a loaded Wednesday slate.
Here are some prop bets to consider in today’s matchups.
If you’re looking to bet on any MLB game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Tim Anderson To Record 2+ bases
- Merrill Kelly OVER 5.5 strikeouts
- Chris Bassitt UNDER 4.5 strikeouts (-113 FanDuel)
Tim Anderson To Record 2+ bases (+125 FanDuel)
Miami is looking to get its first win of the season (0-6) and are small favorites today against the Angels. Los Angeles starter Patrick Sandoval was hammered by Baltimore in his first outing (5 runs over 1 ⅔ innings) and is 4-8 with a 4.17 ERA lifetime in inter-league contests.
Tim Anderson can help lead the charge for Miami, and it’s worth the risk for a nice plus-money payout for Anderson to snag a couple of bases. Anderson is 4-for-8 lifetime off Sandoval and has crushed lefties in his career (.324 batting average, .844 OPS).
Merrill Kelly OVER 5.5 strikeouts
Speaking of interleague success, Arizona Diamondbacks’ right-hander Merrill Kelly is averaging a strikeout per inning over 19 career starts against the American League going into Wednesday’s tilt against the New York Yankees.
Kelly struck out eight in his first start of the season against Colorado, and now faces a New York Yankees lineup that was stymied by Arizona ace Zac Gallen on Tuesday in a 7-0 loss. New York struck out eight times in that loss and its lineup doesn’t have a great track record against Kelly, who is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA in two career starts against the Yankees.
Outside of Juan Soto (4-for-13), no Yankee has more than two career hits against Kelly and the current roster has a collective .179 batting average against him with 18 strikeouts in 67 at-bats.
Chris Bassitt UNDER 4.5 strikeouts
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt opened up his 2024 campaign with six strikeouts over five innings of four-run ball. Bassitt had a career-high 186 strikeouts over 200 innings last season for Toronto, but faces a Houston lineup that is very familiar with his stuff.
Three of the heavy lifters in the Astros lineup (Jose Abreu, Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman) have each hit over .273 lifetime against Bassitt and Jose Altuve has struck out just four times in 30 career at-bats.
Of the teams that have already played six games this season, Houston has struck out the fewest amount of times in the American League (39) and should be able to put the ball in play against a starter they’ve seen plenty of times.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.