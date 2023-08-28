Best MLB Prop Bets Today (This Cristian Javier Prop Has Hit at 85 Percent Rate Since June)
Cristian Javier is one pitcher to fade in the MLB prop market on Monday, Aug. 28.
By Peter Dewey
One of the best ways to bet on Major League Baseball is through the prop market, and Monday’s matchup features plenty of pitching matchups that I think we can take advantage of.
Cristian Javier, Jameons Taillon and Luis Severino are among starters to fade tonight. Let’s break down why:
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- New York Yankees-Detroit Tigers YRFI
- Jameson Taillon OVER 2.5 earned runs allowed
- Cristian Javier UNDER 5.5 strikeouts
New York Yankees-Detroit Tigers YRFI
Yes, the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers have struggled on offense this season.
However, their starting pitchers on Monday have struggled way more.
Yankees vs. Tigers probable pitchers for Monday, Aug. 28
- Yankees: Luis Severino (righty) – 3-8, 7.26 ERA
- Tigers: Reese Olson (righty) – 2-5, 5.29 ERA
Luis Severino has a dreadful 13.80 ERA in the first inning this season, giving up 23 first inning runs in 15 starts.
Tigers starter Reese Olson hasn’t been much better, allowing 10 earned runs in 12 first inning appearances (7.50 ERA).
If there’s a time to bet one of these teams to score early, it’s tonight.
Jameson Taillon OVER 2.5 earned runs allowed
Chicago Cubs starter Jameson Taillon has struggled this month, posting a 6.08 ERA in four August starts. He now takes on a red hot Milwaukee Brewers team that has won eight straight games, ranking in the top 10 in the league in OPS this past week.
Taillon has allowed three or more earned runs in 15 of his 23 outings this season, including his lone showing against Milwaukee.
The offseason acquisition has not lived up to expectations, and he’s given up at least four runs (not all earned) in three straight starts. I’ll gladly fade him against a surging Brewers offense.
Cristian Javier UNDER 5.5 strikeouts
Since June, Houston Astros starter Cristian Javier has struggled, posting an ERA north of 6.00 and generating very few strikeouts.
In 13 starts over the last three months, Javier has cleared 5.5 punch outs just two times. He’s failed to do it in any of his starts this month, including his last outing against Boston (three Ks). Javier has 48 strikeouts in 63.2 innings since June 1.
Boston has already shown it can avoid the punch out against Javier, and the team is ninth in MLB in K’s per game this season. I’ll fade the Astros righty every chance I can get at this number.
