Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Three Pitchers to Bet at Plus Money to Record a Win)
Dean Kremer has been a wins machine in the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
We’re keeping it simple in Tuesday’s Major League Baseball prop bets, as I have not one, not two, but three different starters to bet to record a win today.
All of these starters are on teams that are heavily favored, but we can get the starting pitchers at plus money to record a win. So, why not take a shot on them shutting down their opponents?
If you want to tail or fade these prop bets, you should do so at DraftKings Sportsbook. New users can instantly receive $200 in bonus bets by clicking the link below, signing up and wagering $5 on a play of their choice – which could be one of these prop picks!
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Dean Kremer to record a win
- George Kirby to record a win
- Michael Lorenzen to record a win
Dean Kremer to record a win
The Baltimore Orioles have thrived in Dean Kremer’s starts this season, going 19-7, and he’s earned the win in 12 of those outings.
Since July 1, Kremer has posted a 3.06 ERA, leading the Orioles to eight wins in nine starts. He’s now taking on a Chicago White Sox team that is all but done in the playoff race and lost 9-0 to Baltimore last night.
White Sox rookie Jesse Scholtens hasn’t been bad in his first season, but his ERA has soared since he became a full-time starter. He entered August with a 3.32 ERA and a 4.72 Fielding Independent Pitching.
However, those numbers have swelled to 4.15 and 4.92 respectively after his five August starts.
Baltimore should win this game handily (it’s over a -200 favorite), so I’ll take a shot on Kremer to lead the O’s to a win.
George Kirby to record a win
The Seattle Mariners are taking on the worst team in baseball – the Oakland Athletics – and they are set as -305 favorites.
Seattle is on fire, winning four straight and nine of its last 10 games to take the lead in the AL West division.
Kirby has been a big reason why, posting a 2.60 ERA in four starts in August. The young righty has a 3.28 ERA and 3.22 FIP on the season, showing that he’s been just as good as advertised.
It’s unlikely that Oakland musters much against Kirby, but the Mariners should jump all over Oakland starter Ken Waldichuk, who has a 6.05 ERA this season and has allowed at least two runs in all but one of his August starts.
At +110 to record a win, Kirby is one of my favorite bets on the board.
Michael Lorenzen to record a win
All-Star Michael Lorenzen has struggled in his last two starts since throwing a no-hitter, but the Philadelphia Phillies righty is in a good spot against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Angels are reeling with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout both hurt, and their starter tonight – lefty Tyler Anderson – is a must-fade against a surging Phillies lineup.
Anderson has a 7.36 ERA this month in four games. The Angels have gone 0-4 in those matchups.
Lorenzen is due for some positive regression after coming back to earth from the no-hitter. The Angels are 24th in OPS over the last 15 days while Philly is No. 2. I love the Phillies to win and lead when Lorenzen exits tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.