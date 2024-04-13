Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Trust Logan Webb, Chris Sale on Saturday)
Breaking down the best MLB prop bets for the action on Saturday, April 13.
By Peter Dewey
Saturday’s Major League Baseball action kicks off early, with the first game of the slate starting at 12:10 p.m. EST.
Bettors will want to make sure they get those bets for the MLB action in early, and I have a few prop bets that I can’t wait to take.
Here are some pitchers that I’m targeting in the market on April 13:
MLB Best Prop Bets Today for April 13
- Ronel Blanco to Record a Win
- Logan Webb UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Nick Lodolo UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts
- Chris Sale OVER 6.5 Strikeouts
Ronel Blanco to Record a Win
Ronel Blanco has been the best pitcher in baseball to start this season, allowing one hit and zero runs across 15.0 innings.
Now, he gets a start against Andrew Heaney, who was lit up in 3.2 innings by the Houston Astros in his last outing. I expect Houston to get to Heaney again, and Blanco shut down the Rangers oversix frames in his second start of the season.
Don’t be shocked if he does that again today.
Logan Webb UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Logan Webb hasn’t gotten off to a great start for the San Francisco Giants, but I trust him in this spot.
The Giants ace has allowed two or fewer earned runs in two of his three games, and he now takes on a Tampa Bay team that is 18th in OPS and 20th in runs scored in 2024.
Despite allowing 22 hits in 16.2 innings, Webb’s FIP sits at 3.19, well below his ERA of 4.86. That suggests that he’s been a little unlucky to start the season, and I expect the star to turn things around in an easier matchup today.
Nick Lodolo UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts
Nick Lodolo is a strikeout machine for the Cincinnati Reds, but I’m not sold on him having a massive strikeout game in his 2024 season debut.
Lodolo missed most of last season with a tibia injury, and he now gets the ball against the lowly Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
While Chicago is just 2-11 on the season, it does rank in the middle of the pack when it comes to strikeouts per game (8.08) on the season.
There’s a reason Lodolo is plus money to pick up more than 6.5 K’s, especially since the Reds may limit his innings in his first game back.
Chris Sale OVER 6.5 Strikeouts
Atlanta Braves lefty Chris Sale has a terrific matchup on Saturday against a Miami Marlins team that has the second most strikeouts in the league against left-handed pitching.
Sale has punched out six and seven batters in his first two starts despite not completing six innings in either outing.
If Miami’s offense continues to struggle, I expect the veteran to work into this game, giving him more chances to rack up the K’s.
