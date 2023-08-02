Best MLB prop bets today (Twins are worst strikeout team in baseball)
The MLB trade deadline is officially in the books, which means we're in the final stretch of the season.
Wednesday slate is loaded, and I have a few prop bets to give out. Let's dive into them.
Best MLB prop bets today
- Braxton Garrett OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-143)
- Dakota Hudson OVER 4.5 strikeouts (+120)
- Hogan Harris OVER 2.5 walks (+111)
Braxton Garrett OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-143)
Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins will take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday and the Phillies have had major strikeout issues lately. Over the last 30 days, the Phillies have the fourth highest strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers, striking out on 28% of their plate appearances.
Garrett's strikeout rate also goes up when playing at home. He averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings on the road and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings at home. I like him to go over his total tonight.
Dakota Hudson OVER 4.5 strikeouts (+120)
Another pitcher who I'm betting on to go over their strikeout total is Dakota Hudson when he and the Cardinals take on Twins. Minnesota has the highest strikeout rate in the Majors, striking out on 27.2% of plate appearances. They've also struck out on 28.8% of plate appearances over the last 30 days when they're taking on right-handed pitchers.
Hudson isn't exactly known as a strikeout pitcher, but if there's any team he can hit five strikeouts against, it's the Twins.
Hogan Harris OVER 2.5 walks (+111)
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been the best team in the Majors in taking walks over the past 30 days. They're able to draw a walk on 11.6% of plate appearances.
Tonight, they'll face Hogan Harris of the Oakland Athletics, who has had major command issues this season. He has given up 3.7 walks per nine innings in 2023 and has allowed three or more walks in three of his last six starts.
