Best MLB prop bets today (Yusei Kikuchi poised for big start vs. Phillies)
Strap in, baseball bettors. We have a full slate of MLB games set to bet on today.
If you're looking for a few prop bets, you've come to the right place. I have three locked in for Tuesday's action. Let's jump into them.
Best MLB prop bets today
- Yusei Kikuchi OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-110)
- Bryce Elder OVER 1.5 walks (-198)
- Jordan Montgomery OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-140)
Yusei Kikuchi OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-110)
Yusei Kikuchi is set to get the start for the Blue Jays today as they host the Philadelphia Phillies, and I expect him to have a strong start in the strikeout department. The Phillies have struggled in this area lately, especially when facing left-handed pitchers.
Over the past 30 days, they have the 10th highest strikeout rate at 23.9% and that number increased to 24.6% when specifically facing lefty arms.
It's also worth noting Kikuchi has gone over this total in two of his last four starts and his strikeout rate goes up from 8,7 per nine innings on the road to 9.8 per nine innings at home.
Bryce Elder OVER 1.5 walks (-198)
I know a -198 bet isn't exactly going to get you out of bed in the morning, so I'm making this a two unit play because I love this bet too much to not bet on it.
Bryce Elder and the Braves will face the Yankees today, and while New York has been overall bad offensively lately, they've done a great job of forcing walks. They have an 11.8% walk rate over the last 30 days, which is 0.9% better than the next best team.
Elder has also walked at least two batters in three of his last four starts.
Jordan Montgomery OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-140)
Jordan Montgomery of the Texas Rangers gets to face off against the Los Angeles Angels tonight, and they've been terrible in the strikeout department of late. Over the last 30 days, they have the second highest strikeout rate, striking out on 27.8% of their plate appearances.
Montgomery is well positioned to hit at least six strikeouts tonight.
