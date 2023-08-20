Best MLB prop bets today (Zack Wheeler, Hunter Greene among starters to back on Sunday)
Zack Wheeler is a terrific target for one prop on Sunday, Aug. 20.
By Peter Dewey
There’s plenty of afternoon baseball on Sunday, Aug. 20, so why not get in on the prop betting action for today’s slate?
I have a pick for two of the early afternoon contests between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays, but there’s also a play I love on Sunday Night Baseball.
A full day of baseball betting on one of the final Sundays before the NFL returns? Sign me up.
Here are today’s picks:
Best MLB prop bets today
- New York Yankees team total UNDER 4.5 runs
- Hunter Greene UNDER 4.5 hits allowed
- Zack Wheeler UNDER 1.5 walks allowed
New York Yankees team total UNDER 4.5 runs
The New York Yankees have been brutal on offense over the last 15 days, ranking 27th in the league in OPS.
The team has won just two of its last 10 games, mainly because New York can’t score. Since the start of its series against the Atlanta Braves, New York has failed to score more than three runs in a game, scoring just seven total runs over its last five matchups.
That’s not going to get it done against any pitching staff, and I can’t see New York scoring five or more runs to clear this prop on Sunday.
Hunter Greene UNDER 4.5 hits allowed
Hunter Greene is making his first start since June for the Cincinnati Reds after dealing with a hip injury.
Greene has been great in 2023, posting a FIP of 3.57, but I’m not sure how long of a leash he’ll have in this game.
The Reds don’t want to further injure their ace of the future, but I think there is some value in taking the UNDER on Greene’s hits allowed prop.
The Toronto Blue Jays are just 25th in OPS over the last 15 days, so this actually should be a favorable matchup for the Reds youngster, and Greene has been solid at keeping opponents off the basepaths in 2023.
Prior to his injury, Greene allowed fewer than five hits in three of his last five starts. Since he may only pitch a few innings today, I think there’s value in taking the UNDER and hoping he only lasts a couple of frames.
Zack Wheeler UNDER 1.5 walks allowed
Zack Wheeler has walked just 29 batters for the Philadelphia Phillies in 24 starts (144.0 innings pitched) this season.
He’s coming off a four-walk game against the Jays, which I think gives him a ton of value on Sunday Night Baseball against the Washington Nationals.
Let’s start with what Wheeler has done against Washington.
In two starts, the Phillies ace has not walked a Washington hitter across 11 innings of work. The Nats are just 27th in Major League Baseball in walks per game this season, so it’s not a fluke that Wheeler doesn’t allow free passes against them.
Across 24 starts, Wheeler has allowed two or more walks just six times – including just once since the start of July.
He’s a great bet to allow one or fewer free passes on Sunday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
