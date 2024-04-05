Counting on Quality: Best MLB Quality Start Picks for April 5 (Back Strider, Skubal)
The numbers continue to favor these starters as the young season develops.
The system has started on the slow side, but that wasn't totally unexpected as there's generally a shorter leash for the first start of the season and bullpens have been struggling early.
Still, we were one-run away (in an extra inning game no less) from a winning Tuesday and a winning record overall and that tells us to trust the process headed into Friday's slate.
Season Record: 4-5 Net Units: -1.54
If you're so inclined, get these in early as the first game is scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. EST first pitch.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees
The Blue Jays are in a funk, getting no-hit, shut out twice and scoring a total of two runs in three games in Houston, and those came with two outs in the top of the 9th.
They'll be facing Marcus Stroman who threw 15 quality starts last season and another in his first start of this season.
Toronto will break out of it, just not on Friday in the Yankees' home opener.
PICK: Yankees Moneyline -148
Oakland A's vs. Detroit Tigers
I began the season as somewhat of a Tarik Skubal skeptic as his 33% quality start percentage and opponent profile led me to a wait and see approach.
While it's true Skubal's quality starts came against some dubious competition, including the White Sox in his first start of this season, he's facing one of the worst teams in baseball and one he held to 0 earned runs over seven innings last September.
Meanwhile, the A's are slashing .202/.273/.316 and have scored 15 runs total in their first seven games.
The books see what we see and therefore we're going to take the Run Line in this one.
PICK: Tigers Run Line -1.5 -105
New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds
The Mets you ask? Yep, I'm going with the Metropolitans, but only when Jose Quintana is one the mound.
Quintana wasn't sharp in his first outing, but he had 8 quality starts in 13 total starts last season, one against the Reds.
On the other side, Hunter Greene is hit or miss, mostly miss, giving up five hits and four walks in 4.2 innings against the Nationals in his 2024 debut.
PICK: Mets Moneyline -102
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves
The Braves are 14-4 in Spencer Strider quality starts in 2023, including 7-1 in their own park.
Strider was alright in the opener against Philadelphia, giving up two runs on three hits, with eight strikeouts and 2 walks, but lasted only five innings.
It's going to be chilly in Atlanta for the Braves home opener and it's tough to imagine the Diamondbacks being comfortable facing Strider's 100 MPH heater and newly minted curveball.
The Braves lost in the cold on the Southside of Chicago on Tuesday, before getting rained out on Wednesday and the bats will come out thumping Friday against Arizona starter Tommy Henry,
Braves Run Line -1.5 -134
